|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Copy of advertisements as published in newspapers dated 09/07/2024, in respect of convening of Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 9th August, 2024. 54th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 9th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) The proceedings/outcome of the 54th Annual General Meeting of the Company, held today is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
