Waaree Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.77
10.77
10.77
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.03
0.47
1.56
-0.03
Net Worth
3.74
11.24
12.33
3.65
Minority Interest
Debt
17.85
3.05
0
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.59
14.29
12.33
3.8
Fixed Assets
5.99
8.21
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.15
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.84
0.44
0.05
0.12
Networking Capital
8.35
0.9
10.85
0.24
Inventories
5.7
13.15
0.08
0.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.3
8.87
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.66
6.09
2.04
0.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.77
-2.3
-0.1
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.45
-16.33
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
4.21
4.53
1.24
3.3
Total Assets
21.59
14.29
12.34
3.81
