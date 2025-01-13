iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

373.35
(-5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.77

10.77

10.77

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.03

0.47

1.56

-0.03

Net Worth

3.74

11.24

12.33

3.65

Minority Interest

Debt

17.85

3.05

0

0.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.59

14.29

12.33

3.8

Fixed Assets

5.99

8.21

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.15

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.84

0.44

0.05

0.12

Networking Capital

8.35

0.9

10.85

0.24

Inventories

5.7

13.15

0.08

0.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.3

8.87

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.66

6.09

2.04

0.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.77

-2.3

-0.1

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.45

-16.33

-0.04

-0.04

Cash

4.21

4.53

1.24

3.3

Total Assets

21.59

14.29

12.34

3.81

