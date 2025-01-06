Waaree Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.23
-0.13
0.08
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0.09
0
-0.03
-0.05
Working capital
-0.23
-0.52
0.5
0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-0.37
-0.66
0.52
0.23
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.01
-0.27
0
Free cash flow
-0.36
-0.65
0.25
0.23
Equity raised
2.32
2.67
2.65
2.44
Investing
0.15
0
0
0
Financing
0.15
0.29
0.29
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.25
2.31
3.2
2.67
