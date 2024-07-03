Summary

Waaree Technologies Limited was formerly formed in Maharashtra, as a partnership firm under the name M/s. H.K. International vide partnership deed dated dated October 6, 1993. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to H K Trade International Limited dated June 28, 2013, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company name once again was changed from H.K. Trade International Limited to Waaree Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2019.The Company operates as an important intermediary in the packaging material supply chain, whereby it purchased materials such as tapes, labels, papers, etc., further, which is cut into the roll form and repacked into smaller rolls. During financial year 2018-19, the Company understood module trading business in addition to PV Tapes & Adhesive business. The Company earlier was engaged in the business of manufacturing, converting and supplying of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin papers) from jumbo rolls of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin) respectively.In 2022-23, the Company purchased battery business of Waaree ESS Private Limited on going on concern basis under the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA). Pursuant to said Business Transfer, all the assets and liabilities of Battery Business of Waaree ESS along with the manufacturing facility was transferred to the Company on going concern basis and the Company is currently undertaking said

