SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹493
Prev. Close₹493.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹194.55
Day's High₹493
Day's Low₹469.1
52 Week's High₹2,209.4
52 Week's Low₹472.5
Book Value₹3.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)505.13
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.77
10.77
10.77
3.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.03
0.47
1.56
-0.03
Net Worth
3.74
11.24
12.33
3.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-0.76
6.77
4.77
yoy growth (%)
-100
-111.24
41.98
-3.56
Raw materials
0
0.75
-6.17
-4.16
As % of sales
0
98.87
91.15
87.34
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.29
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.23
-0.13
0.08
0.15
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
0.09
0
-0.03
-0.05
Working capital
-0.23
-0.52
0.5
0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-111.24
41.98
-3.56
Op profit growth
24.3
-577.64
-70.32
90.57
EBIT growth
82.03
-233.54
-39.88
3.96
Net profit growth
2.47
-352.09
-48.96
5.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Kirit Chimanlal Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
R M Malla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Sethi
Executive Director & CFO
Rushabh Pankaj Doshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vivek Srivastava
Reports by Waaree Technologies Ltd
Summary
Waaree Technologies Limited was formerly formed in Maharashtra, as a partnership firm under the name M/s. H.K. International vide partnership deed dated dated October 6, 1993. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to H K Trade International Limited dated June 28, 2013, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company name once again was changed from H.K. Trade International Limited to Waaree Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2019.The Company operates as an important intermediary in the packaging material supply chain, whereby it purchased materials such as tapes, labels, papers, etc., further, which is cut into the roll form and repacked into smaller rolls. During financial year 2018-19, the Company understood module trading business in addition to PV Tapes & Adhesive business. The Company earlier was engaged in the business of manufacturing, converting and supplying of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin papers) from jumbo rolls of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin) respectively.In 2022-23, the Company purchased battery business of Waaree ESS Private Limited on going on concern basis under the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA). Pursuant to said Business Transfer, all the assets and liabilities of Battery Business of Waaree ESS along with the manufacturing facility was transferred to the Company on going concern basis and the Company is currently undertaking said
Read More
The Waaree Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹469.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd is ₹505.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Technologies Ltd is 0 and 142.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Technologies Ltd is ₹472.5 and ₹2209.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Waaree Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.78%, 3 Years at 60.82%, 1 Year at -40.69%, 6 Month at -64.31%, 3 Month at -44.77% and 1 Month at -32.85%.
