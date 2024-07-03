iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Technologies Ltd Share Price

469.1
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open493
  • Day's High493
  • 52 Wk High2,209.4
  • Prev. Close493.75
  • Day's Low469.1
  • 52 Wk Low 472.5
  • Turnover (lac)194.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)505.13
  • Div. Yield0
Waaree Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

493

Prev. Close

493.75

Turnover(Lac.)

194.55

Day's High

493

Day's Low

469.1

52 Week's High

2,209.4

52 Week's Low

472.5

Book Value

3.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

505.13

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Waaree Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

Waaree Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Waaree Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 41.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Waaree Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.77

10.77

10.77

3.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.03

0.47

1.56

-0.03

Net Worth

3.74

11.24

12.33

3.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-0.76

6.77

4.77

yoy growth (%)

-100

-111.24

41.98

-3.56

Raw materials

0

0.75

-6.17

-4.16

As % of sales

0

98.87

91.15

87.34

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.29

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.23

-0.13

0.08

0.15

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

0.09

0

-0.03

-0.05

Working capital

-0.23

-0.52

0.5

0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-111.24

41.98

-3.56

Op profit growth

24.3

-577.64

-70.32

90.57

EBIT growth

82.03

-233.54

-39.88

3.96

Net profit growth

2.47

-352.09

-48.96

5.26

No Record Found

Waaree Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Waaree Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Kirit Chimanlal Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

R M Malla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Sethi

Executive Director & CFO

Rushabh Pankaj Doshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

JAYESH DHIRAJLAL SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vivek Srivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Waaree Technologies Ltd

Summary

Waaree Technologies Limited was formerly formed in Maharashtra, as a partnership firm under the name M/s. H.K. International vide partnership deed dated dated October 6, 1993. Further, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company, the Company name was changed to H K Trade International Limited dated June 28, 2013, issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company name once again was changed from H.K. Trade International Limited to Waaree Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2019.The Company operates as an important intermediary in the packaging material supply chain, whereby it purchased materials such as tapes, labels, papers, etc., further, which is cut into the roll form and repacked into smaller rolls. During financial year 2018-19, the Company understood module trading business in addition to PV Tapes & Adhesive business. The Company earlier was engaged in the business of manufacturing, converting and supplying of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin papers) from jumbo rolls of adhesive tapes and synthetic paper (teslin) respectively.In 2022-23, the Company purchased battery business of Waaree ESS Private Limited on going on concern basis under the Business Transfer Agreement (BTA). Pursuant to said Business Transfer, all the assets and liabilities of Battery Business of Waaree ESS along with the manufacturing facility was transferred to the Company on going concern basis and the Company is currently undertaking said
Company FAQs

What is the Waaree Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Waaree Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹469.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Waaree Technologies Ltd is ₹505.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Waaree Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Waaree Technologies Ltd is 0 and 142.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Waaree Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Waaree Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Waaree Technologies Ltd is ₹472.5 and ₹2209.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Waaree Technologies Ltd?

Waaree Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 104.78%, 3 Years at 60.82%, 1 Year at -40.69%, 6 Month at -64.31%, 3 Month at -44.77% and 1 Month at -32.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Waaree Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Waaree Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.80 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 41.17 %

