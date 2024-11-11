|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Waaree Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as on the date and cash flow statements for the half year ended on September 30 2024 and to take on record Limited Review report thereon and other matters. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Waaree Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company as on that date and Cash Flow Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon and other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, May 03, 2024, at registered office of the Company situated at 602, Western Edge-I, Western Express Highway, Borivali (E), Mumbai - 400066, Maharashtra, India, which commenced at 11:37 A.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. approved the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company as on that date and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and to took on record Auditors Report thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith as Annexure-1). Audited results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
