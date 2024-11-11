Waaree Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the half year and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company as on that date and Cash Flow Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to take on record Auditors Report thereon and other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Friday, May 03, 2024, at registered office of the Company situated at 602, Western Edge-I, Western Express Highway, Borivali (E), Mumbai - 400066, Maharashtra, India, which commenced at 11:37 A.M. and concluded at 12:55 P.M. inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. approved the Audited Financial Results for the Half Year and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the Statement of Assets & Liabilities of the Company as on that date and Cash Flow Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 and to took on record Auditors Report thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations (enclosed herewith as Annexure-1). Audited results for the Half year and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)