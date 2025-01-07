iifl-logo-icon 1
Waaree Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

445.65
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-0.76

6.77

4.77

yoy growth (%)

-100

-111.24

41.98

-3.56

Raw materials

0

0.75

-6.17

-4.16

As % of sales

0

98.87

91.15

87.34

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.08

-0.29

-0.26

As % of sales

0

11.64

4.32

5.63

Other costs

-0.2

-0.12

-0.26

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

16.25

3.84

3.75

Operating profit

-0.27

-0.22

0.04

0.15

OPM

0

29.02

0.68

3.26

Depreciation

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.04

0.1

0.07

0.03

Profit before tax

-0.23

-0.13

0.08

0.15

Taxes

0.09

0

-0.03

-0.05

Tax rate

-40.21

-0.42

-39.52

-32.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

-0.13

0.05

0.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

-0.13

0.05

0.1

yoy growth (%)

2.47

-352.09

-48.96

5.26

NPM

0

17.99

0.8

2.23

