|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-0.76
6.77
4.77
yoy growth (%)
-100
-111.24
41.98
-3.56
Raw materials
0
0.75
-6.17
-4.16
As % of sales
0
98.87
91.15
87.34
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.08
-0.29
-0.26
As % of sales
0
11.64
4.32
5.63
Other costs
-0.2
-0.12
-0.26
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
16.25
3.84
3.75
Operating profit
-0.27
-0.22
0.04
0.15
OPM
0
29.02
0.68
3.26
Depreciation
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.04
0.1
0.07
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.23
-0.13
0.08
0.15
Taxes
0.09
0
-0.03
-0.05
Tax rate
-40.21
-0.42
-39.52
-32.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
-0.13
0.05
0.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
-0.13
0.05
0.1
yoy growth (%)
2.47
-352.09
-48.96
5.26
NPM
0
17.99
0.8
2.23
