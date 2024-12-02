Welterman International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.66
-16.53
-16.23
-17.67
Net Worth
-12.22
-12.09
-11.79
-13.23
Minority Interest
Debt
5.01
4.85
9.06
13.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-7.21
-7.24
-2.73
-0.08
Fixed Assets
0.64
0.66
0.72
2.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.92
-9.07
-3.47
-2.53
Inventories
0
0
0.01
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.54
0
0.02
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.08
1.27
1.25
Sundry Creditors
-3.85
-3.82
-4.14
-3.76
Creditor Days
732.38
Other Current Liabilities
-4.66
-5.33
-0.63
-0.02
Cash
0.06
1.16
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
-7.22
-7.25
-2.72
-0.08
