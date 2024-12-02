iifl-logo-icon 1
Welterman International Ltd Balance Sheet

25
(-1.85%)
Dec 2, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.66

-16.53

-16.23

-17.67

Net Worth

-12.22

-12.09

-11.79

-13.23

Minority Interest

Debt

5.01

4.85

9.06

13.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-7.21

-7.24

-2.73

-0.08

Fixed Assets

0.64

0.66

0.72

2.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.92

-9.07

-3.47

-2.53

Inventories

0

0

0.01

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.54

0

0.02

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.08

1.27

1.25

Sundry Creditors

-3.85

-3.82

-4.14

-3.76

Creditor Days

732.38

Other Current Liabilities

-4.66

-5.33

-0.63

-0.02

Cash

0.06

1.16

0.03

0.02

Total Assets

-7.22

-7.25

-2.72

-0.08

