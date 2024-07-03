iifl-logo-icon 1
Welterman International Ltd Share Price

25
(-1.85%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.2
  • Day's High25
  • 52 Wk High29.7
  • Prev. Close25.47
  • Day's Low24.2
  • 52 Wk Low 12.8
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-27.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Welterman International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

24.2

Prev. Close

25.47

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

25

Day's Low

24.2

52 Week's High

29.7

52 Week's Low

12.8

Book Value

-27.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Welterman International Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Welterman International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Welterman International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.33%

Non-Promoter- 1.36%

Institutions: 1.35%

Non-Institutions: 53.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Welterman International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.44

4.44

4.44

4.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.66

-16.53

-16.23

-17.67

Net Worth

-12.22

-12.09

-11.79

-13.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.87

2.09

0.87

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-10.35

138.82

1,336.95

-97.72

Raw materials

-1.27

-1.17

-0.46

-1.23

As % of sales

68.24

56.21

52.74

2,028

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.15

-0.12

-0.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-1.91

-1.45

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.16

-0.13

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.58

1.71

3.44

-3

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.35

138.82

1,336.95

-97.72

Op profit growth

-76.13

-105.48

-14.93

306.58

EBIT growth

-3,529.99

-100.49

-25.66

1,405.92

Net profit growth

-3,736.55

-100.39

316.3

-87.62

No Record Found

Welterman International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

989.55

063,529.5311.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,928.1

37.4955,440.5695.860.327,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

503.5

12.8319,790.22500.421.524,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.25

51.439,591.1378.60.714,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

115.65

24.768,983.62227.460.453,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Welterman International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Mihir Bhatia

Independent Director

Leeladhar S Kotian

Non Executive Director

Huma Qureshi

Director & Chief Executive Off

Mohammed Mansur H. Dhanani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rucha Pathak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Welterman International Ltd

Summary

Welterman International Limited was promoted in 1992 by the Dhanani Group of Companies as manufacturers of leather soles with technical assistance from one of the world leaders in footwear and footwear components manufacturing machines industry MA-MECC from Italy.Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director, is at the helm of this operation and comes with international education, learning and expertise. He handles day to day functioning with a specialized team of people with many decades of sole manufacturing behind them. In- depth knowledge and a sound technical base enabled Welterman to compete with other sole manufacturers and suppliers anywhere else in the world. Trained technicians, skilled workers and streamlined systems allow for smooth functioning and timely deliveries. Leather is developed and bought from dedicated tanneries closely associated with Welterman and work to exact client specifications.Welterman manufactures leather soles, rubber soles, TPR, TPU & PVC soles, specialized injected soles and leather soles with masonite heels. It has computerised designing and pattern making studios. The production capacity is 18 lakh pairs of leather unit soles per annum. It is located close to Vadodara in Gujarat.
Company FAQs

What is the Welterman International Ltd share price today?

The Welterman International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Welterman International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welterman International Ltd is ₹11.10 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Welterman International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Welterman International Ltd is 0 and -0.91 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Welterman International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welterman International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welterman International Ltd is ₹12.8 and ₹29.7 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Welterman International Ltd?

Welterman International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.61%, 3 Years at 99.47%, 1 Year at 75.56%, 6 Month at 10.42%, 3 Month at -12.89% and 1 Month at -11.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Welterman International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Welterman International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.34 %
Institutions - 1.35 %
Public - 53.31 %

