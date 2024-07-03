Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹24.2
Prev. Close₹25.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹25
Day's Low₹24.2
52 Week's High₹29.7
52 Week's Low₹12.8
Book Value₹-27.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.44
4.44
4.44
4.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.66
-16.53
-16.23
-17.67
Net Worth
-12.22
-12.09
-11.79
-13.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.87
2.09
0.87
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-10.35
138.82
1,336.95
-97.72
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.17
-0.46
-1.23
As % of sales
68.24
56.21
52.74
2,028
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.15
-0.12
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-1.91
-1.45
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.16
-0.13
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.58
1.71
3.44
-3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.35
138.82
1,336.95
-97.72
Op profit growth
-76.13
-105.48
-14.93
306.58
EBIT growth
-3,529.99
-100.49
-25.66
1,405.92
Net profit growth
-3,736.55
-100.39
316.3
-87.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
989.55
|0
|63,529.53
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,928.1
|37.49
|55,440.5
|695.86
|0.32
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
503.5
|12.83
|19,790.22
|500.42
|1.52
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.25
|51.43
|9,591.13
|78.6
|0.71
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
115.65
|24.76
|8,983.62
|227.46
|0.45
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Mihir Bhatia
Independent Director
Leeladhar S Kotian
Non Executive Director
Huma Qureshi
Director & Chief Executive Off
Mohammed Mansur H. Dhanani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rucha Pathak
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Welterman International Ltd
Summary
Welterman International Limited was promoted in 1992 by the Dhanani Group of Companies as manufacturers of leather soles with technical assistance from one of the world leaders in footwear and footwear components manufacturing machines industry MA-MECC from Italy.Mr. Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director, is at the helm of this operation and comes with international education, learning and expertise. He handles day to day functioning with a specialized team of people with many decades of sole manufacturing behind them. In- depth knowledge and a sound technical base enabled Welterman to compete with other sole manufacturers and suppliers anywhere else in the world. Trained technicians, skilled workers and streamlined systems allow for smooth functioning and timely deliveries. Leather is developed and bought from dedicated tanneries closely associated with Welterman and work to exact client specifications.Welterman manufactures leather soles, rubber soles, TPR, TPU & PVC soles, specialized injected soles and leather soles with masonite heels. It has computerised designing and pattern making studios. The production capacity is 18 lakh pairs of leather unit soles per annum. It is located close to Vadodara in Gujarat.
The Welterman International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Welterman International Ltd is ₹11.10 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Welterman International Ltd is 0 and -0.91 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Welterman International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Welterman International Ltd is ₹12.8 and ₹29.7 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Welterman International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.61%, 3 Years at 99.47%, 1 Year at 75.56%, 6 Month at 10.42%, 3 Month at -12.89% and 1 Month at -11.41%.
