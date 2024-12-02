iifl-logo-icon 1
Welterman International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25
(-1.85%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.87

2.09

0.87

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-10.35

138.82

1,336.95

-97.72

Raw materials

-1.27

-1.17

-0.46

-1.23

As % of sales

68.24

56.21

52.74

2,028

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.15

-0.12

-0.12

As % of sales

10.03

7.45

14.72

199.28

Other costs

-0.39

-0.69

-1.48

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.88

33.18

169.45

185.69

Operating profit

0.01

0.06

-1.19

-1.4

OPM

0.83

3.14

-136.92

-2,312.98

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.16

-0.13

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

-0.83

0

Other income

0

0.1

0.25

0

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-1.91

-1.45

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.18

0

-1.91

-1.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0.63

1.14

Net profit

-0.18

0

-1.28

-0.3

yoy growth (%)

-3,736.55

-100.39

316.3

-87.62

NPM

-9.75

0.24

-147.11

-507.79

