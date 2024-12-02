Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.87
2.09
0.87
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-10.35
138.82
1,336.95
-97.72
Raw materials
-1.27
-1.17
-0.46
-1.23
As % of sales
68.24
56.21
52.74
2,028
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.15
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales
10.03
7.45
14.72
199.28
Other costs
-0.39
-0.69
-1.48
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.88
33.18
169.45
185.69
Operating profit
0.01
0.06
-1.19
-1.4
OPM
0.83
3.14
-136.92
-2,312.98
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.16
-0.13
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
-0.83
0
Other income
0
0.1
0.25
0
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-1.91
-1.45
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.18
0
-1.91
-1.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0.63
1.14
Net profit
-0.18
0
-1.28
-0.3
yoy growth (%)
-3,736.55
-100.39
316.3
-87.62
NPM
-9.75
0.24
-147.11
-507.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.