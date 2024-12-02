iifl-logo-icon 1
Welterman International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25
(-1.85%)
Dec 2, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Welterman International Ltd

Welterman Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.18

0

-1.91

-1.45

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.16

-0.13

-0.04

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.58

1.71

3.44

-3

Other operating items

Operating

-3.96

1.55

1.39

-4.49

Capital expenditure

0.06

0.55

1.72

0

Free cash flow

-3.89

2.1

3.11

-4.49

Equity raised

-34.97

-36.19

-34.57

-33.7

Investing

0

-0.29

0.29

-0.29

Financing

29.8

23.39

17.54

13.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-9.07

-10.99

-13.63

-24.76

