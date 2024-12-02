Welterman International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.18
0
-1.91
-1.45
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.16
-0.13
-0.04
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.58
1.71
3.44
-3
Other operating items
Operating
-3.96
1.55
1.39
-4.49
Capital expenditure
0.06
0.55
1.72
0
Free cash flow
-3.89
2.1
3.11
-4.49
Equity raised
-34.97
-36.19
-34.57
-33.7
Investing
0
-0.29
0.29
-0.29
Financing
29.8
23.39
17.54
13.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-9.07
-10.99
-13.63
-24.76
