|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023 and for any other business with the permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 08th February, 2024 have considered, approved and took on record the followings: 1. Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 as received and recommended by Audit Committee. 2. Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors Submission of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter & Nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 pursuant to regulation 33 SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015 Please find enclosed herewith; 1. Statement showing the Unaudited Financial Results, for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditor on unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Nine Month ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
