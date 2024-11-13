Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

WELTERMAN INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024

Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024