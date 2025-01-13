iifl-logo-icon 1
West Leisure Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

143.5
(-4.65%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:17:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.83

16.31

15.6

16.35

Net Worth

19.88

19.36

18.65

19.4

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.06

Total Liabilities

19.88

19.36

18.65

19.46

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.62

17.3

16.66

17.88

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.34

2.13

2.01

1.57

Networking Capital

-0.1

-0.08

-0.06

-0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.1

-0.1

-0.07

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.07

Total Assets

19.88

19.36

18.64

19.47

