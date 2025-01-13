West Leisure Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.83
16.31
15.6
16.35
Net Worth
19.88
19.36
18.65
19.4
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.06
Total Liabilities
19.88
19.36
18.65
19.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.62
17.3
16.66
17.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.34
2.13
2.01
1.57
Networking Capital
-0.1
-0.08
-0.06
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.1
-0.1
-0.07
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.07
Total Assets
19.88
19.36
18.64
19.47
