|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.28
0.24
0.35
1.99
yoy growth (%)
847.17
-32.78
-81.97
-50.73
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-0.17
-0.93
As % of sales
0
24.6
47.8
46.98
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.12
-0.17
As % of sales
4.45
52.59
33.48
8.71
Other costs
-0.06
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.96
17.44
12.46
2.37
Operating profit
2.11
0.01
0.02
0.83
OPM
92.57
5.35
6.25
41.92
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
2.11
0.01
0.02
0.83
Taxes
0.01
0
-0.02
-0.22
Tax rate
0.7
53.6
-90.02
-27.47
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.13
0.02
0
0.6
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.13
0.02
0
0.6
yoy growth (%)
9,426.96
899.14
-99.63
-56.98
NPM
93.22
9.26
0.62
30.4
