West Leisure Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.75
(-2.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.28

0.24

0.35

1.99

yoy growth (%)

847.17

-32.78

-81.97

-50.73

Raw materials

0

-0.05

-0.17

-0.93

As % of sales

0

24.6

47.8

46.98

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.12

-0.17

As % of sales

4.45

52.59

33.48

8.71

Other costs

-0.06

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.96

17.44

12.46

2.37

Operating profit

2.11

0.01

0.02

0.83

OPM

92.57

5.35

6.25

41.92

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

2.11

0.01

0.02

0.83

Taxes

0.01

0

-0.02

-0.22

Tax rate

0.7

53.6

-90.02

-27.47

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.13

0.02

0

0.6

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.13

0.02

0

0.6

yoy growth (%)

9,426.96

899.14

-99.63

-56.98

NPM

93.22

9.26

0.62

30.4

