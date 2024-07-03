iifl-logo-icon 1
West Leisure Resorts Ltd Share Price

155
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open154.9
  • Day's High155
  • 52 Wk High950
  • Prev. Close155
  • Day's Low151.2
  • 52 Wk Low 149.9
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.05
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.33
  • Div. Yield0.06
No Records Found

West Leisure Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

154.9

Prev. Close

155

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

155

Day's Low

151.2

52 Week's High

950

52 Week's Low

149.9

Book Value

60.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

47.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.06

West Leisure Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 28 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

West Leisure Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

West Leisure Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.07%

Non-Promoter- 28.92%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

West Leisure Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.05

3.05

3.05

3.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.83

16.31

15.6

16.35

Net Worth

19.88

19.36

18.65

19.4

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.28

0.24

0.35

1.99

yoy growth (%)

847.17

-32.78

-81.97

-50.73

Raw materials

0

-0.05

-0.17

-0.93

As % of sales

0

24.6

47.8

46.98

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.12

-0.12

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

2.11

0.01

0.02

0.83

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

-0.02

-0.22

Working capital

-0.12

-0.84

-0.26

-9.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

847.17

-32.78

-81.97

-50.73

Op profit growth

16,259.95

-42.36

-97.31

-51.51

EBIT growth

14,431.44

-35.11

-97.31

-51.59

Net profit growth

9,426.96

899.14

-99.63

-56.98

No Record Found

West Leisure Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT West Leisure Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Seema Arora

Company Secretary

Vaibhav Dodia

Additional Director

Amit Moona

Additional Director

Nitin Mhatre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by West Leisure Resorts Ltd

Summary

West Leisure Resorts Limited was incorporated on January 18, 2008. The Company is engaged into Financial & Service activity including Lending business. The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) exempt from registration with the Reserve Bank of India under the Core Investment Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. The main objects of the Company is to engage in the business of leisure and hospitality industry, mainly resorts, entertainment and recreational arenas, restaurants, shopping malls and other related/ancillary activities.Under a Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Westlife Development Ltd (WDL) duly approved by the Bombay High Court on 19.07.2013, a part of the undertaking of Westlife Development Limited (WDL) was demerged into the Company w.e.f. 01.10,2012. All transactions pertaining to the said demerged undertaking between 01.10.2012 and 22.07,2013 under the Scheme were treated on account of the Company. In lieu of the demerger, the Company had issued: i) Equity Shares to the Shareholders of WDL and resultantly 26,66,669 equity share held by WDL in the Company were treated to be annulled; and ii) Preference Shares to the Preference holders of WDL.Having not found an appropriate opportunity yet to proactively venture into the hospitality industry, one of the important objects for which the Company was formed, is that the Company presently engaged in providing services by way of supplying human resources, investing in shares, mutual funds
Company FAQs

What is the West Leisure Resorts Ltd share price today?

The West Leisure Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155 today.

What is the Market Cap of West Leisure Resorts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is ₹47.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of West Leisure Resorts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of West Leisure Resorts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a West Leisure Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is ₹149.9 and ₹950 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of West Leisure Resorts Ltd?

West Leisure Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.91%, 3 Years at 6.45%, 1 Year at -26.19%, 6 Month at -34.04%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at -8.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of West Leisure Resorts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.92 %

Logo

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

