Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹154.9
Prev. Close₹155
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹155
Day's Low₹151.2
52 Week's High₹950
52 Week's Low₹149.9
Book Value₹60.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.06
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.05
3.05
3.05
3.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.83
16.31
15.6
16.35
Net Worth
19.88
19.36
18.65
19.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.28
0.24
0.35
1.99
yoy growth (%)
847.17
-32.78
-81.97
-50.73
Raw materials
0
-0.05
-0.17
-0.93
As % of sales
0
24.6
47.8
46.98
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.12
-0.12
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.11
0.01
0.02
0.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.02
-0.22
Working capital
-0.12
-0.84
-0.26
-9.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
847.17
-32.78
-81.97
-50.73
Op profit growth
16,259.95
-42.36
-97.31
-51.51
EBIT growth
14,431.44
-35.11
-97.31
-51.59
Net profit growth
9,426.96
899.14
-99.63
-56.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Seema Arora
Company Secretary
Vaibhav Dodia
Additional Director
Amit Moona
Additional Director
Nitin Mhatre
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by West Leisure Resorts Ltd
Summary
West Leisure Resorts Limited was incorporated on January 18, 2008. The Company is engaged into Financial & Service activity including Lending business. The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) exempt from registration with the Reserve Bank of India under the Core Investment Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. The main objects of the Company is to engage in the business of leisure and hospitality industry, mainly resorts, entertainment and recreational arenas, restaurants, shopping malls and other related/ancillary activities.Under a Composite Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Westlife Development Ltd (WDL) duly approved by the Bombay High Court on 19.07.2013, a part of the undertaking of Westlife Development Limited (WDL) was demerged into the Company w.e.f. 01.10,2012. All transactions pertaining to the said demerged undertaking between 01.10.2012 and 22.07,2013 under the Scheme were treated on account of the Company. In lieu of the demerger, the Company had issued: i) Equity Shares to the Shareholders of WDL and resultantly 26,66,669 equity share held by WDL in the Company were treated to be annulled; and ii) Preference Shares to the Preference holders of WDL.Having not found an appropriate opportunity yet to proactively venture into the hospitality industry, one of the important objects for which the Company was formed, is that the Company presently engaged in providing services by way of supplying human resources, investing in shares, mutual funds
Read More
The West Leisure Resorts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹155 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is ₹47.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a West Leisure Resorts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of West Leisure Resorts Ltd is ₹149.9 and ₹950 as of 06 Jan ‘25
West Leisure Resorts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.91%, 3 Years at 6.45%, 1 Year at -26.19%, 6 Month at -34.04%, 3 Month at -16.01% and 1 Month at -8.82%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.