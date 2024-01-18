|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|0.1
|1
|Final
|Recommendation of Dividend Further, please note that the Board has recommended payment of dividend at Rs 0.10 paise per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 to its shareholders.
