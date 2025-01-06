West Leisure Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
2.11
0.01
0.02
0.83
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.02
-0.22
Working capital
-0.12
-0.84
-0.26
-9.73
Other operating items
Operating
2.01
-0.81
-0.25
-9.12
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
2.01
-0.81
-0.25
-9.12
Equity raised
36.7
36.7
36.77
35.1
Investing
1.79
0.8
0.21
9.96
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.03
0.03
0.03
0
Net in cash
40.54
36.73
36.77
35.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.