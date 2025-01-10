TO THE MEMBERS OF WEST LEISURE RESORTS LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of WEST LEISURE RESORTS LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the loss and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Investments The Companys investment portfolio consists Our audit procedures for this area included: of Non-Current investments. Total investment portfolio of the Company represents 88.09 per cent of the Companys total assets. We assessed appropriateness of the pricing methodologies with reference to Companys accounting and valuation policy; Investments are stated at fair value, determined on an individual investment basis. For unquoted investments, the Company has obtained Valuation report of most of the investments held by it. According to the said valuation reports, the necessary adjustments is done in the accounts in the value of these investments.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for preparation of the other information. Other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures thereto but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate appropriateness of accounting policies used and reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books of accounts;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub section (2) of Section 164 of the Act;

f) With respect to adequacy of the internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate Report in Annexure ‘B;

g) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) On the basis of above representations, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the above representations contained any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has paid dividend on Equity shares during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable; and

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

ANNEXURE ‘A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure ‘A referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements in our report to members of WEST LEISURE RESORTS LIMITED (“the Company”) for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

We report that: i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

(a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment; (B) The Company does not have any Intangible Asset. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the Company; (b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant & Equipment which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification;

(c) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company does not own any immovable property as Property, Plant & Equipments. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(d) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(e) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence provisions of Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. ii. In respect of its inventories:

(a) As per the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company does not have any inventories and hence provisions of Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) As per the information and explanation given to us by the management, the Company has not availed any working capital facility from any banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence provisions of Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence provisions of Clause (iii) (a), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable. The investments made during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans, or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act and in respect of investments made, the Company has complied with provisions of section 186 of the Act;

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified;

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act has not been prescribed by the government in respect of any activity of the Company;

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, professional tax, goods and service tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it;

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute;

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions that are not recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961; ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender.

Hence reporting under this clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, Company has not raised any short-term fund during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us, Company has not taken any fund from any entity or from any person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associates companies and hence paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xi. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management. Clause 3(xi)(a) to (c) of the Order is, therefore, not applicable to the Company for the year under audit;

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xiii. The Company has entered into the transaction with the related parties in compliance with the provisions of the Section 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required applicable Indian Accounting Standard, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business;

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures; xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities which requires the Company to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

(c) The Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and it continues to fulfil the criteria of a CIC;

(d) The Group have 2 CICs (Including “the Company”) as part of the Group; xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 12.15 Lakhs during the year under audit. Further, it has also incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs 9.46 Lakhs;

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and hence provisions of Clause 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not come under the ambit of the Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company;

xxi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company need not prepare consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, provisions of Clause 3(xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reports of WEST LEISURE RESORTS LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act).

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial control over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such control operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involved performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding reliability of financial reporting and preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.