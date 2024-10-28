iifl-logo-icon 1
West Leisure Resorts Ltd Board Meeting

150
(4.49%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

West Leisure CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securties and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting9 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) proposal for recommendation of dividend on equity shares. c) To consider any other matter permission of the chair Recommendation of Dividend Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LOADR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. interalia the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. b. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

West Leisure: Related News

No Record Found

