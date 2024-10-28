Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To consider interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of Securties and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) interalia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. b) Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

West Leisure Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. b) proposal for recommendation of dividend on equity shares. c) To consider any other matter permission of the chair Recommendation of Dividend Submission of audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LOADR) Regulation, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024