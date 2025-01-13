Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.8
44.31
43.11
42.12
Net Worth
48.86
47.37
46.17
45.18
Minority Interest
Debt
82.38
73.69
88.32
32.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.83
5.43
4.54
2.85
Total Liabilities
136.07
126.49
139.03
80.07
Fixed Assets
84.43
84.68
90.17
45.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.7
3.96
2.75
0.75
Networking Capital
47.4
37.57
37.85
33.73
Inventories
35.61
27.29
19.93
13.91
Inventory Days
75.98
56.89
Sundry Debtors
24.67
21.49
23.64
27.83
Debtor Days
90.13
113.82
Other Current Assets
9.01
15.07
15.12
13.47
Sundry Creditors
-6.24
-8.29
-4.01
-4.9
Creditor Days
15.28
20.04
Other Current Liabilities
-15.65
-17.99
-16.83
-16.58
Cash
0.53
0.29
8.25
0.34
Total Assets
136.06
126.5
139.02
80.09
