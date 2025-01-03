Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.73
89.23
98.36
102.8
yoy growth (%)
7.27
-9.28
-4.31
2.13
Raw materials
-25.93
-28.78
-28.04
-34.75
As % of sales
27.08
32.25
28.51
33.8
Employee costs
-21.78
-19.42
-20.75
-18.66
As % of sales
22.75
21.76
21.1
18.15
Other costs
-36.06
-31.54
-37.43
-36.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
37.67
35.35
38.05
35.89
Operating profit
11.95
9.47
12.12
12.48
OPM
12.48
10.62
12.32
12.14
Depreciation
-8.76
-8.31
-8.84
-9.95
Interest expense
-3.01
-2.17
-1.76
-2.51
Other income
0.28
1.38
0.26
0.15
Profit before tax
0.45
0.37
1.78
0.17
Taxes
0.47
0.09
-0.19
0.66
Tax rate
103.53
23.82
-10.89
386.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.93
0.46
1.59
0.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.93
0.46
1.59
0.83
yoy growth (%)
99.18
-70.59
89.58
1,983.53
NPM
0.97
0.52
1.61
0.81
