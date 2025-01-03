iifl-logo-icon 1
209.15
(-1.34%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

95.73

89.23

98.36

102.8

yoy growth (%)

7.27

-9.28

-4.31

2.13

Raw materials

-25.93

-28.78

-28.04

-34.75

As % of sales

27.08

32.25

28.51

33.8

Employee costs

-21.78

-19.42

-20.75

-18.66

As % of sales

22.75

21.76

21.1

18.15

Other costs

-36.06

-31.54

-37.43

-36.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

37.67

35.35

38.05

35.89

Operating profit

11.95

9.47

12.12

12.48

OPM

12.48

10.62

12.32

12.14

Depreciation

-8.76

-8.31

-8.84

-9.95

Interest expense

-3.01

-2.17

-1.76

-2.51

Other income

0.28

1.38

0.26

0.15

Profit before tax

0.45

0.37

1.78

0.17

Taxes

0.47

0.09

-0.19

0.66

Tax rate

103.53

23.82

-10.89

386.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.93

0.46

1.59

0.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.93

0.46

1.59

0.83

yoy growth (%)

99.18

-70.59

89.58

1,983.53

NPM

0.97

0.52

1.61

0.81

