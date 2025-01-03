iifl-logo-icon 1
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

209.15
(-1.34%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Wires & Fabriks FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.45

0.37

1.78

0.17

Depreciation

-8.76

-8.31

-8.84

-9.95

Tax paid

0.47

0.09

-0.19

0.66

Working capital

16.5

-12.35

3.13

-8.2

Other operating items

Operating

8.66

-20.19

-4.12

-17.31

Capital expenditure

54.68

8.9

1.6

5.14

Free cash flow

63.34

-11.29

-2.51

-12.17

Equity raised

84.29

83.24

79.06

76.71

Investing

0

0

0

-0.01

Financing

56.28

-8.96

-5.39

-16.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.18

Net in cash

203.92

62.98

71.16

47.79

