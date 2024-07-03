iifl-logo-icon 1
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Share Price

209.15
(-1.34%)
Jan 3, 2025

  • Open210.05
  • Day's High210.05
  • 52 Wk High271.7
  • Prev. Close212
  • Day's Low209.1
  • 52 Wk Low 131.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.48
  • P/E45.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value161.22
  • EPS4.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64
  • Div. Yield0
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

210.05

Prev. Close

212

Turnover(Lac.)

0.48

Day's High

210.05

Day's Low

209.1

52 Week's High

271.7

52 Week's Low

131.1

Book Value

161.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64

P/E

45.67

EPS

4.58

Divi. Yield

0

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

1 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jun, 2024

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.06

3.06

3.06

3.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.8

44.31

43.11

42.12

Net Worth

48.86

47.37

46.17

45.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

95.73

89.23

98.36

102.8

yoy growth (%)

7.27

-9.28

-4.31

2.13

Raw materials

-25.93

-28.78

-28.04

-34.75

As % of sales

27.08

32.25

28.51

33.8

Employee costs

-21.78

-19.42

-20.75

-18.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.45

0.37

1.78

0.17

Depreciation

-8.76

-8.31

-8.84

-9.95

Tax paid

0.47

0.09

-0.19

0.66

Working capital

16.5

-12.35

3.13

-8.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.27

-9.28

-4.31

2.13

Op profit growth

26.07

-21.82

-2.85

-10.26

EBIT growth

35.89

-28.18

32.28

-38.41

Net profit growth

99.18

-70.59

89.58

1,983.53

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M K Khaitan

Executive Chairman

K K Khaitan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Ajmera

Joint Managing Director

Devesh Khaitan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pranika Khaitan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saroj Khemka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rishi Bajoria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhir Bhandari.

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dipak Kumar Shaw

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd

Summary

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd was originally incorporated as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd., in March, 1957. The Company converted into a Public Limited and changed the name to Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd in 1985. In 1963, at Jaipur, with German Machinery and Technology, the Company started manufacturing Technical Textile - Paper Machine Clothing, namely, Phosphor Bronze Wire Cloth for the Paper Industry. Stainless Steel Wire Cloth was introduced in 1974. After further additions in capacity and products, in 1981, the Company got into manufacturing of Single Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics, with German collaboration. Double Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1986 and again Triple Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1996. Yet again SSB range of fabrics was introduced for the first time in India in 2006 .The Companys product range includes Dryer Screens, Pulp Fabrics and Technical Fabrics. Today, Wires & Fabriks is the market leader in India and the sub-continent for Technical Textile - Synthetic Forming Fabrics and among the few manufacturers in world for SSB Fabrics, which represents the latest in Synthetic Forming Fabrics Technology. In the Paper Making Chemicals, the Company has a tie-up with some of the overseas Paper Making Chemical manufacturers.In Nov.92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisation of two of its weaving looms
Company FAQs

What is the Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd share price today?

The Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹209.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is ₹64.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is 45.67 and 1.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is ₹131.1 and ₹271.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd?

Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.11%, 3 Years at 29.06%, 1 Year at 43.25%, 6 Month at 27.14%, 3 Month at -10.92% and 1 Month at -5.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.81 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

