Summary

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd was originally incorporated as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd., in March, 1957. The Company converted into a Public Limited and changed the name to Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd in 1985. In 1963, at Jaipur, with German Machinery and Technology, the Company started manufacturing Technical Textile - Paper Machine Clothing, namely, Phosphor Bronze Wire Cloth for the Paper Industry. Stainless Steel Wire Cloth was introduced in 1974. After further additions in capacity and products, in 1981, the Company got into manufacturing of Single Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics, with German collaboration. Double Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1986 and again Triple Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1996. Yet again SSB range of fabrics was introduced for the first time in India in 2006 .The Companys product range includes Dryer Screens, Pulp Fabrics and Technical Fabrics. Today, Wires & Fabriks is the market leader in India and the sub-continent for Technical Textile - Synthetic Forming Fabrics and among the few manufacturers in world for SSB Fabrics, which represents the latest in Synthetic Forming Fabrics Technology. In the Paper Making Chemicals, the Company has a tie-up with some of the overseas Paper Making Chemical manufacturers.In Nov.92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisation of two of its weaving looms

