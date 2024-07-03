Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹210.05
Prev. Close₹212
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.48
Day's High₹210.05
Day's Low₹209.1
52 Week's High₹271.7
52 Week's Low₹131.1
Book Value₹161.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64
P/E45.67
EPS4.58
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.06
3.06
3.06
3.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.8
44.31
43.11
42.12
Net Worth
48.86
47.37
46.17
45.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.73
89.23
98.36
102.8
yoy growth (%)
7.27
-9.28
-4.31
2.13
Raw materials
-25.93
-28.78
-28.04
-34.75
As % of sales
27.08
32.25
28.51
33.8
Employee costs
-21.78
-19.42
-20.75
-18.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.45
0.37
1.78
0.17
Depreciation
-8.76
-8.31
-8.84
-9.95
Tax paid
0.47
0.09
-0.19
0.66
Working capital
16.5
-12.35
3.13
-8.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.27
-9.28
-4.31
2.13
Op profit growth
26.07
-21.82
-2.85
-10.26
EBIT growth
35.89
-28.18
32.28
-38.41
Net profit growth
99.18
-70.59
89.58
1,983.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M K Khaitan
Executive Chairman
K K Khaitan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Ajmera
Joint Managing Director
Devesh Khaitan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pranika Khaitan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saroj Khemka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rishi Bajoria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhir Bhandari.
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dipak Kumar Shaw
Summary
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd was originally incorporated as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd., in March, 1957. The Company converted into a Public Limited and changed the name to Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd in 1985. In 1963, at Jaipur, with German Machinery and Technology, the Company started manufacturing Technical Textile - Paper Machine Clothing, namely, Phosphor Bronze Wire Cloth for the Paper Industry. Stainless Steel Wire Cloth was introduced in 1974. After further additions in capacity and products, in 1981, the Company got into manufacturing of Single Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics, with German collaboration. Double Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1986 and again Triple Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1996. Yet again SSB range of fabrics was introduced for the first time in India in 2006 .The Companys product range includes Dryer Screens, Pulp Fabrics and Technical Fabrics. Today, Wires & Fabriks is the market leader in India and the sub-continent for Technical Textile - Synthetic Forming Fabrics and among the few manufacturers in world for SSB Fabrics, which represents the latest in Synthetic Forming Fabrics Technology. In the Paper Making Chemicals, the Company has a tie-up with some of the overseas Paper Making Chemical manufacturers.In Nov.92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisation of two of its weaving looms
The Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹209.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is ₹64.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is 45.67 and 1.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd is ₹131.1 and ₹271.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Wires & Fabriks S.A Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.11%, 3 Years at 29.06%, 1 Year at 43.25%, 6 Month at 27.14%, 3 Month at -10.92% and 1 Month at -5.79%.
