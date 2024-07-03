Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Summary

Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd was originally incorporated as Spinning Accessories Pvt Ltd., in March, 1957. The Company converted into a Public Limited and changed the name to Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd in 1985. In 1963, at Jaipur, with German Machinery and Technology, the Company started manufacturing Technical Textile - Paper Machine Clothing, namely, Phosphor Bronze Wire Cloth for the Paper Industry. Stainless Steel Wire Cloth was introduced in 1974. After further additions in capacity and products, in 1981, the Company got into manufacturing of Single Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics, with German collaboration. Double Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1986 and again Triple Layer Synthetic Forming Fabrics were introduced for the first time in India in 1996. Yet again SSB range of fabrics was introduced for the first time in India in 2006 .The Companys product range includes Dryer Screens, Pulp Fabrics and Technical Fabrics. Today, Wires & Fabriks is the market leader in India and the sub-continent for Technical Textile - Synthetic Forming Fabrics and among the few manufacturers in world for SSB Fabrics, which represents the latest in Synthetic Forming Fabrics Technology. In the Paper Making Chemicals, the Company has a tie-up with some of the overseas Paper Making Chemical manufacturers.In Nov.92, it came out with a rights issue aggregating Rs 3.66 cr. The amount was raised to part-finance the modernisation of two of its weaving looms to produce higher-value-added multi-shaft double-layer synthetic fabrics. It entered into a technical collaboration with Hutter and Schrantz, Austria, for the same. As a part of its diversification process, it promoted Khaitan Paper Machines to rebuild paper machines, in technical collaboration with Neve Bruderhaus Machinen Fabrik, Germany. The companys products have made an entry into south-east Asia and Europe. Since 1995, the Company was also an important supplier & manufacturers of Speciality fabrics and Performance chemicals for paper making & paper machine clothing. In 1996, it earned the distinction of being the first ISO 9002 company, in its field in India.The Company set up a Wind Power Plant in 2006 and further set up another Wind Power Plant in 2009-10.