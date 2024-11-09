iifl-logo-icon 1
Wires & Fabriks (S.A) Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025

Wires & Fabriks CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Result for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and Taking On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31st March 2024 And To Recommend Dividend If Any For The Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Announcement under Reg 30 - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2023-24. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

