|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 9th November, 2024 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for 2nd quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Financial Result for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and Taking On Record The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended 31st March 2024 And To Recommend Dividend If Any For The Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for consideration and approval of Audited financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and recommendation of Dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) Announcement under Reg 30 - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Intimation of appointment of Secretarial Auditor for F.Y. 2023-24. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|WIRES & FABRIKS (SA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 10th February 2024 to inter-alia consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
