Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Newspaper Publication Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We are submitting herewith the proceeding of 67th AGM of the Company held on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. and consluded at 4:15 p.m through Video Conferenece/Other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for 67th AGM held on 23rd July 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)