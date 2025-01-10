<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members of WIRES AND FABRIKS (S.A.) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Limited ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information for the year ended on that date (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profits (including other comprehensive income) and its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter Auditor’s Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of receivable and expected credit loss. Our procedures included:- A receivable shall be classified as trade receivable if it is in respect of the amount due on account of goods sold or services rendered in the normal course of business. Hence, amounts due under contractual rights, other than arising out of sale of goods or rendering of services, cannot be included within Trade Receivables. Accounting policies: Trade receivable which are likely to be realized within twelve months from the date of Balance Sheet or within the operating cycle than it shall be classifying as current assets. As per Ind AS 109, the company is required to recognize a loss allowance (i.e. impairment) for expected credit losses on financial assets including trade receivables. Control testing: Testing the effectiveness of the company controls over the calculation of trade receivable as doubtful. Tests of details: - Obtaining supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded either side of year end as well as credit notes issued after the year end date to determine whether trade receivable corresponding to revenue was recognised in the correct period. - Documentation for a sample invoice of goods or services sold and supporting documentation. - Credit loss is the difference between all contractual cash flows that are due to an entity in accordance with the contract and all the cash flows that the entity expects to receive (i.e. cash shortfalls), including cash flows from the sale of collateral held. Credit Risk: Credit risk is the risk that counterparty will not meet its obligation under customer contract, leading to a financial loss. The company is exposed to credit risk from its operating activities primarily to trade receivable. Assessing disclosures: Considering the adequacy of the Groups disclosures in respect of Trade receivable. Our results : - The results of our testing were satisfactory, and we considered that the trade receivables were recorded on amount due on goods and services rendered in the normal course of business and company has a credit review and monitoring system which includes credit approvals credit limits and monitoring. Our procedures included:- 2 Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities. We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls, surrounding assessment of provisions created relating to the claims for compensations filed to the company for performance of the products supplied by the Company. Assessment of Provisions and Contingent liabilities in respect of certain provisions including claim filed by other parties not acknowledged as debt. (Refer note no. 21 and 31 to the financial statements). We discussed with management the recent developments and the status of the material claims which were reviewed and noted by the technical team of the company. S i g n i f i c a n t m a n a g e m e n t judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognized, or a disclosure should be made. Tests of details: The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. -We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the, provisions created relating to the claims and compensations made in the Standalone Financial Statements. As the ultimate outcome of the matters is uncertain and the p o s i t i o n s t a k e n b y t h e management is based on the application of their best judgement, so it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. -We evaluated managements assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the Managements past estimates/judgements. -We evaluated managements assessment around those matters that are not disclosed or not considered as contingent liability, as the probability of material outflow is considered to be remote by the management; and Assessing disclosures: We assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures. Our results : -Based on the above work performed, managements assessment in respect of provisions and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities in the Standalone Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management for the Ind AS financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that gives a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statements of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account; d. In our opinion, the Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; f. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

I. with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact financial position.(Refer

Note 31 to Ind AS Financial statement) ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. As stated in Note 38 to the financial statements

(a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023. During the year the Company is in process of establishing audit trail (edit log) facility and necessary controls and documentation regarding audit trail. Since the company is in process of establishing the same, so we are unable to comment on the same.

For Jain Shrimal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 001704C Place: Jaipur (Narendra Shrimal) Dated: 28th May 2024 Partner UDIN : 24070902BKGXKT1392 Membership No. 070902

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Limited (the Company) on the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended on 31st March 2024. We report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) The Company

A. has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property Plant and Equipment.

B. has maintained proper records showing full particulars, of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us including registered title deeds, we report that, the title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us and records examined by us we report that company has not revalued its Property, Plant and equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and records examined by us we report that no proceeding have been initiated or are pending against company for holding any benami property under the benami Transaction (prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventory: a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. b) Company is having sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Quarterly returns filled by company with banks are materially in agreement with the books of accounts of company. iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e), and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees or security or made any investments, and accordingly reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or no amount which are deemed to be deposit under the provisions of Sections 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Hence, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records U/s 148 (1) of the Companies Act relating to activities for such rules are applicable, and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. vii. According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues: a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Service Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs duty, duty of excise duty or value added tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except are as stated here-under:

Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount Period to Which Amount relate Forum Where Dispute is Pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Service Tax 2,17,087.00 Apr 2017- Jun 2017 The Commissioner (Appeals) CGST & Central Excise, Jaipur Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of duty 23,892.00 May 2017- Jun 2017 The Commissioner (Appeals) CGST & Central Excise, Jaipur Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Service Tax 15,650.00 Jun 2015- Jun 2017 The Commissioner Central Excise, Jaipur (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Demand of Service Tax 1,24,153.00 May 2017- Jun 2017 The Commissioner Central Excise, Jaipur (Appeals)

viii. Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in income tax assessment under income tax act, 1961 (43 of 1961) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the relevant financial year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purpose.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that Company has not taken any fund from any entity or a person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies..

x. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) Clause 3(xi)(b) is not applicable to the company in view of no fraud occurred during the year.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the

Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) Reports of the internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable.

b) Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing financial activity during the year.

c) Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulation made by Reserve bank of India.

xvii. Company has not incurred any cash loss in the financial year and immediately preceding financial year and has no accumulated losses.

xviii.There has been no resignation of statutory auditor during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. Section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to company and accordingly paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. No other company financial statement is consolidated in companys financial statement and accordingly paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For Jain Shrimal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 001704C Place: Jaipur (Narendra Shrimal) Dated: 28th May 2024 Partner UDIN : 24070902BKGXKT1392 Membership No. 070902

Annexure - B to The Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Wires and Fabriks (S.A.) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisation of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.