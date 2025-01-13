iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaan Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

72.5
(-4.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Yaan Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.01

0.52

0.46

0.69

Net Worth

4.11

3.62

3.56

3.79

Minority Interest

Debt

0.79

0.17

0.1

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.9

3.79

3.66

3.79

Fixed Assets

0.36

0.06

0.07

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

2.95

3.38

3.37

3.64

Inventories

2.38

3.36

3.49

3.55

Inventory Days

679.65

Sundry Debtors

0.32

0.43

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.65

0.16

0.09

0.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.49

-0.1

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.19

-0.08

-0.11

-0.04

Cash

1.58

0.36

0.19

0.08

Total Assets

4.9

3.81

3.65

3.79

