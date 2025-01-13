Yaan Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.01
0.52
0.46
0.69
Net Worth
4.11
3.62
3.56
3.79
Minority Interest
Debt
0.79
0.17
0.1
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.9
3.79
3.66
3.79
Fixed Assets
0.36
0.06
0.07
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
2.95
3.38
3.37
3.64
Inventories
2.38
3.36
3.49
3.55
Inventory Days
679.65
Sundry Debtors
0.32
0.43
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.65
0.16
0.09
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.49
-0.1
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.19
-0.08
-0.11
-0.04
Cash
1.58
0.36
0.19
0.08
Total Assets
4.9
3.81
3.65
3.79
