Yaan Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.81
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Yaan Enterprises FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

0.62

0.24

0.45

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.11

Working capital

-2.36

1.53

0.02

1.49

Other operating items

Operating

-2.49

1.97

0.18

1.8

Capital expenditure

-0.85

0.54

0.29

-0.8

Free cash flow

-3.34

2.51

0.47

1

Equity raised

8.01

8.89

8.24

7.25

Investing

-0.62

-1.81

-0.09

-0.65

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.05

9.59

8.62

7.6

