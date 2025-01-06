Yaan Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0.62
0.24
0.45
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.11
Working capital
-2.36
1.53
0.02
1.49
Other operating items
Operating
-2.49
1.97
0.18
1.8
Capital expenditure
-0.85
0.54
0.29
-0.8
Free cash flow
-3.34
2.51
0.47
1
Equity raised
8.01
8.89
8.24
7.25
Investing
-0.62
-1.81
-0.09
-0.65
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.05
9.59
8.62
7.6
