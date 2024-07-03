SectorConstruction
Open₹80.65
Prev. Close₹80.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹80.65
Day's Low₹76.81
52 Week's High₹107
52 Week's Low₹27.04
Book Value₹13.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.81
P/E49.18
EPS1.64
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.01
0.52
0.46
0.69
Net Worth
4.11
3.62
3.56
3.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.9
5.86
5.58
4.91
yoy growth (%)
-67.48
5.02
13.53
-6.36
Raw materials
-1.77
-3.25
-2.06
-1.35
As % of sales
93.06
55.47
37.07
27.62
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.39
-1.25
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.14
0.62
0.24
0.45
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.03
-0.02
Tax paid
0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.11
Working capital
-2.36
1.53
0.02
1.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.48
5.02
13.53
-6.36
Op profit growth
-218.06
-190.12
244.89
16.32
EBIT growth
-115.04
166.9
-45.74
1,147.95
Net profit growth
490.36
-384.4
-41.62
1,387.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ranjith Soman
Director
Veena Ranjith
Director
Rajat Ranjith Vaidyar
Independent Director
Rajan Balkrishna Raichura
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yaan Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Yaan Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Crown Tours Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company changed the name from to Crown Tours Limited to Yaan Enterprises Limited on November 25, 2021. The Company is involved in the business of Tour Operator, Sale of precious / semi precious stones and works contract services in relation to Construction activities. State-of-the-art search engine helps travellers find best prices for flights, hotels and complete packages all over the world.The Company decided to diversify its business activities in the field of real estate, e-Commerce and jewellery, handicrafts etc. The commencement of commercial operations related to jewellery business activities started by the Company through its business unit i.e. Crown Gems w.e.f 23 September 2016.
The Yaan Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is 49.18 and 6.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yaan Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is ₹27.04 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yaan Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at 49.68%, 1 Year at 191.68%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at 19.22% and 1 Month at 19.50%.
