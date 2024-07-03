iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yaan Enterprises Ltd Share Price

76.81
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.65
  • Day's High80.65
  • 52 Wk High107
  • Prev. Close80.65
  • Day's Low76.81
  • 52 Wk Low 27.04
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E49.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.36
  • EPS1.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yaan Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

80.65

Prev. Close

80.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

80.65

Day's Low

76.81

52 Week's High

107

52 Week's Low

27.04

Book Value

13.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.81

P/E

49.18

EPS

1.64

Divi. Yield

0

Yaan Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yaan Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yaan Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.54%

Non-Promoter- 31.45%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yaan Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.01

0.52

0.46

0.69

Net Worth

4.11

3.62

3.56

3.79

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.9

5.86

5.58

4.91

yoy growth (%)

-67.48

5.02

13.53

-6.36

Raw materials

-1.77

-3.25

-2.06

-1.35

As % of sales

93.06

55.47

37.07

27.62

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.39

-1.25

-0.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.14

0.62

0.24

0.45

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.03

-0.02

Tax paid

0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.11

Working capital

-2.36

1.53

0.02

1.49

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.48

5.02

13.53

-6.36

Op profit growth

-218.06

-190.12

244.89

16.32

EBIT growth

-115.04

166.9

-45.74

1,147.95

Net profit growth

490.36

-384.4

-41.62

1,387.41

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Yaan Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yaan Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ranjith Soman

Director

Veena Ranjith

Director

Rajat Ranjith Vaidyar

Independent Director

Rajan Balkrishna Raichura

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yaan Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Yaan Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Crown Tours Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company changed the name from to Crown Tours Limited to Yaan Enterprises Limited on November 25, 2021. The Company is involved in the business of Tour Operator, Sale of precious / semi precious stones and works contract services in relation to Construction activities. State-of-the-art search engine helps travellers find best prices for flights, hotels and complete packages all over the world.The Company decided to diversify its business activities in the field of real estate, e-Commerce and jewellery, handicrafts etc. The commencement of commercial operations related to jewellery business activities started by the Company through its business unit i.e. Crown Gems w.e.f 23 September 2016.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yaan Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Yaan Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is ₹23.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yaan Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is 49.18 and 6.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yaan Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is ₹27.04 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yaan Enterprises Ltd?

Yaan Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at 49.68%, 1 Year at 191.68%, 6 Month at -19.99%, 3 Month at 19.22% and 1 Month at 19.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yaan Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yaan Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.45 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yaan Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.