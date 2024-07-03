iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaan Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

80.41
(1.50%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:30:00 PM

Yaan Enterprises Ltd Summary

Yaan Enterprises Limited, formerly known as Crown Tours Limited was incorporated in May, 1989. The Company changed the name from to Crown Tours Limited to Yaan Enterprises Limited on November 25, 2021. The Company is involved in the business of Tour Operator, Sale of precious / semi precious stones and works contract services in relation to Construction activities. State-of-the-art search engine helps travellers find best prices for flights, hotels and complete packages all over the world.The Company decided to diversify its business activities in the field of real estate, e-Commerce and jewellery, handicrafts etc. The commencement of commercial operations related to jewellery business activities started by the Company through its business unit i.e. Crown Gems w.e.f 23 September 2016.

