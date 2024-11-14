Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Septmeber 2024 and for approval of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

The Six promoters of the company before open offer under Takeover Regulation in 2021 seek to reclassifed from promoter to public having Nil Shareholding

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Yaan Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 10th Day of August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited Fianacial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Quarterly financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024