Yaan Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

81.5
(1.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:00 PM

Yaan Enterprises CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results of the Quarter Ended on 30th September 2024. The Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th Septmeber 2024 and for approval of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
The Six promoters of the company before open offer under Takeover Regulation in 2021 seek to reclassifed from promoter to public having Nil Shareholding
Board Meeting10 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Yaan Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 10th Day of August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited Fianacial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting for Quarterly financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Yaan Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended on 31st December2023. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 27th January, 2024 and Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/01/2024)

Yaan Enterprises: Related News

No Record Found

