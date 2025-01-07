iifl-logo-icon 1
Yaan Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.5
(-3.23%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.9

5.86

5.58

4.91

yoy growth (%)

-67.48

5.02

13.53

-6.36

Raw materials

-1.77

-3.25

-2.06

-1.35

As % of sales

93.06

55.47

37.07

27.62

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.39

-1.25

-0.73

As % of sales

9.76

6.65

22.55

14.97

Other costs

-0.31

-1.91

-2.59

-2.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.26

32.6

46.5

59.42

Operating profit

-0.36

0.3

-0.34

-0.09

OPM

-19.09

5.26

-6.13

-2.01

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.09

-0.03

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.04

0

0

Other income

0.34

0.45

0.63

0.58

Profit before tax

-0.14

0.62

0.24

0.45

Taxes

0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.11

Tax rate

-62.61

-13.27

-18.38

-26.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

0.53

0.19

0.33

Exceptional items

-3.26

-1.1

0

0

Net profit

-3.31

-0.56

0.19

0.33

yoy growth (%)

490.36

-384.4

-41.62

1,387.41

NPM

-174.01

-9.58

3.53

6.88

