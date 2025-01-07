Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.9
5.86
5.58
4.91
yoy growth (%)
-67.48
5.02
13.53
-6.36
Raw materials
-1.77
-3.25
-2.06
-1.35
As % of sales
93.06
55.47
37.07
27.62
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.39
-1.25
-0.73
As % of sales
9.76
6.65
22.55
14.97
Other costs
-0.31
-1.91
-2.59
-2.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.26
32.6
46.5
59.42
Operating profit
-0.36
0.3
-0.34
-0.09
OPM
-19.09
5.26
-6.13
-2.01
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.09
-0.03
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.04
0
0
Other income
0.34
0.45
0.63
0.58
Profit before tax
-0.14
0.62
0.24
0.45
Taxes
0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.11
Tax rate
-62.61
-13.27
-18.38
-26.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
0.53
0.19
0.33
Exceptional items
-3.26
-1.1
0
0
Net profit
-3.31
-0.56
0.19
0.33
yoy growth (%)
490.36
-384.4
-41.62
1,387.41
NPM
-174.01
-9.58
3.53
6.88
