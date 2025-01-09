Yaan Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

As the tourism being one of the important and leading industries plays a vital role and also ensures the strong presence of India in Global Scenario. The Industry also provides substantial growth to the country across various socio-economic segments with a strong platform for generation of Foreign exchange. The present industry is facing challenges as there have been many footfalls in the inbound tourism lately, as the consequence arrivals from abroad have been drastically reduced.

While the impact of COVID-19 spans across sectors, travel and tourism was among the most affected one with airplanes grounded, hotels closed and travel restrictions put in place in virtually all countries around the world, which has cut international tourist in the previous years. Travel bounced back in 2022 driven by lifting of travel restrictions and pent-up demand as well as gradual transition back by Corporates to ‘Work from Office* culture.

As per the Global Business Travel Association April 2023 Report, global business travel recovery continues to improve and travel managers across companies estimate their domestic bookings at 72% & international at 66% of the prepandemic level. Recovery in Business Travel spending in 2022 was supported by business traveler sentiment, national travel policies, governments upliftment of various restrictions & the organizations travel management policies. Accordingly in order to provide extra attractions to the incoming tourists, the Company has also planned several VALUE ADDED offerings and expects an appreciable outcome with such plans.

SEGMENT -WISE PERFORMANCE

During the year, 9.15% of total revenue came from tour operations and 21.7% from Gems and jewellery business involving traded in precious and Semi-precious stones and Construction which consist of 69.12% of total revenue. The Company has earned total revenue of Rs. 502.99 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 246.77 Lakhs as in previous year. There Profit after Tax (PAT) for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs.

49,03 Lakhs as compared to the previous financial year P/(L)AT Rs. (6.30 Lakhs)

OUTLOOK, OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Despite high level and aggressive thrust both from the State side and also the tourism related Agencies no one can be sure as to the actual levels of tourists inputs in the coming season, still struggling for substantial growth. However, uncertainty is never a threatening point for the entrepreneurs with intrinsic business acumen and challenge loving Executives.

RISK & CONCERNS

Tourism is considered to be quite sensitive to socio-political situations in a country. Hence basically being a seasonal business; lower revenues in the non peak season do make significant dents in the revenues and call for quite a discreet spending under various heads of expenditure. Our business is closely associated with the macro environment that impacts the consumers spending power. We have taken several measures to combat the temporary effects of the pandemic on our businesses. To mitigate health and safety concerns of our consumers and our staf? there has been increased focus on online interactions with minimal physical interaction. Your Management hence has been monitoring the situation both from quantitative and availability point of view. Course corrections are implemented which are definitely beneficial to achieve the growth.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Company has built adequate systems on Internal Financial Controls towards achieving efficiency and effectiveness in operations, optimum utilization of resources, and effective monitoring thereof as well as compliance with all applicable laws The internal control mechanism comprises a well-defined organisation structure, documented policy guidelines, predetermined authority levels and processes commensurate with the level of responsibility and that same are adequate and operating effectively. The Audit Committee reviews the reports of the Internal Auditors and monitors the effectiveness and operational efficiency of these internal control systems. The Audit Committee gives valuable suggestions from time to time for improvement of the Companys business processes, systems and internal controls.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The annexed Balance Sheet has given the members, the Companys performance in the year under report. KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 % Change DetailedExplainationsf or change Key FinanciaRatios Debt Equity Ratio 0.14 0.05 191.62 Due to additional borrowing made in the current year Liquidity Ratio Current Ratio (incl. current maturities of long-term debt) 20.47 8.25 147.99 Due to decrease in current liabilities Debtor Turnover Ratio (no. of days) 13.28 11.42 16.29 Inventory Turnover Ratio (no. of days) 0.34 0.04 734.98 Due to increase in sale Precious stone Trade Payable Turnover Ratio (no. of days) 8.45 6.41 31.86 Due to Increase in business Operations, there is increase in liquidity Net Capital Turnover Ratio 1.07 0.67 60.01 Due to increase in Revenue from die previous year Profitability Ratios Net Profit Margin 0.10 0.03 (282.03) Due to Increase in revenue From previous year Return on Net Worth 0.17 0.02 (714.13) Due to Increase in business Operation, there is increase in Net profit Return on Equity 0.13 0.02 (622.92) Due to increase in business operation, there is increase in Net profit

HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

The Companys belief in trust, transparency and teamwork improved employee efficiency at all levels. The Companys commitment to harmonious industrial relations resulted in enhancing effectiveness of operations and enabled the achievement of international benchmarks in tourism business The companys ongoing objective is to create an inspirational work elimate where talented employees engaged in creating sustained value for the stakeholders. Training and orientation programs are being arranged periodically, to update the employees in the work techniques. The overall human resources are positive and we would be able to effectively achieve the desired objectives. The Company has developed an environment of harmonious and cordial relations with its employees. As on March 31st, 2024, the Company has a total of 6 full time employees across all its business segments.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys position, objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable law and regulations. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include, inter-alia, change in tourism policy of the Government, natural calamities, change in political and economic conditions, change in Government policies and regulations, tax laws and other statues, market and other risks, risk inherent in successfully implementing companys growth strategy, dependence on certain patrons and other factors over which the company does not have any direct control.