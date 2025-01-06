iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Chemex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.03
(-0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Yash Chemex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.78

2.43

2.74

2.36

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.52

-0.64

-0.79

-0.73

Working capital

2.54

1.56

-2.49

-3.71

Other operating items

Operating

3.78

3.32

-0.56

-2.11

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

0

-0.21

Free cash flow

3.78

3.33

-0.56

-2.32

Equity raised

18.66

13.91

8

17.42

Investing

0.01

2.3

5.33

2.89

Financing

3.12

0.82

-0.3

0.39

Dividends paid

0

0

0.15

0.35

Net in cash

25.58

20.36

12.62

18.74

