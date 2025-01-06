Yash Chemex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.78
2.43
2.74
2.36
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.64
-0.79
-0.73
Working capital
2.54
1.56
-2.49
-3.71
Other operating items
Operating
3.78
3.32
-0.56
-2.11
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
0
-0.21
Free cash flow
3.78
3.33
-0.56
-2.32
Equity raised
18.66
13.91
8
17.42
Investing
0.01
2.3
5.33
2.89
Financing
3.12
0.82
-0.3
0.39
Dividends paid
0
0
0.15
0.35
Net in cash
25.58
20.36
12.62
18.74
