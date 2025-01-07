Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.81
66.52
92.24
83.02
yoy growth (%)
-32.63
-27.88
11.1
6.46
Raw materials
-42.76
-63.31
-87.7
-80.36
As % of sales
95.44
95.17
95.07
96.79
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.61
-0.64
-0.45
As % of sales
1.34
0.92
0.69
0.54
Other costs
-0.3
-0.73
-1.23
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.67
1.1
1.34
0.51
Operating profit
1.14
1.86
2.66
1.77
OPM
2.54
2.79
2.88
2.13
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.13
-0.07
-0.28
Other income
1.06
0.73
0.18
0.9
Profit before tax
1.78
2.43
2.74
2.36
Taxes
-0.52
-0.64
-0.79
-0.73
Tax rate
-29.55
-26.51
-29.03
-31.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.26
1.78
1.95
1.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.26
1.78
1.95
1.62
yoy growth (%)
-29.56
-8.29
19.73
161.69
NPM
2.81
2.68
2.11
1.96
