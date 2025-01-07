iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Chemex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51.6
(1.12%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.81

66.52

92.24

83.02

yoy growth (%)

-32.63

-27.88

11.1

6.46

Raw materials

-42.76

-63.31

-87.7

-80.36

As % of sales

95.44

95.17

95.07

96.79

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.61

-0.64

-0.45

As % of sales

1.34

0.92

0.69

0.54

Other costs

-0.3

-0.73

-1.23

-0.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.67

1.1

1.34

0.51

Operating profit

1.14

1.86

2.66

1.77

OPM

2.54

2.79

2.88

2.13

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.13

-0.07

-0.28

Other income

1.06

0.73

0.18

0.9

Profit before tax

1.78

2.43

2.74

2.36

Taxes

-0.52

-0.64

-0.79

-0.73

Tax rate

-29.55

-26.51

-29.03

-31.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.26

1.78

1.95

1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.26

1.78

1.95

1.62

yoy growth (%)

-29.56

-8.29

19.73

161.69

NPM

2.81

2.68

2.11

1.96

