Yash Chemex Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
24.47
13.54
24.97
18.91
19.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.47
13.54
24.97
18.91
19.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.15
0.57
0.1
0.34
Total Income
24.96
13.69
25.54
19.01
19.39
Total Expenditure
23.35
11.24
29.23
18.02
17.1
PBIDT
1.6
2.45
-3.68
1
2.3
Interest
0.44
0.35
0.46
0.41
0.33
PBDT
1.16
2.1
-4.15
0.58
1.97
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.42
-0.59
0.08
0.6
Deferred Tax
-0.24
0.4
-0.53
-0.05
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
1.08
1.26
-3.06
0.52
1.51
Minority Interest After NP
0.46
0.31
-0.6
0.13
0.76
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.61
0.96
-2.47
0.39
0.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.61
0.96
-2.47
0.39
0.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.6
0.93
-2.41
0.38
0.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.53
18.09
-14.73
5.28
12.07
PBDTM(%)
4.74
15.5
-16.61
3.06
10.34
PATM(%)
4.41
9.3
-12.25
2.74
7.92
