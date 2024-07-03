iifl-logo-icon 1
Yash Chemex Ltd Quarterly Results

51
(-0.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

24.47

13.54

24.97

18.91

19.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.47

13.54

24.97

18.91

19.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.15

0.57

0.1

0.34

Total Income

24.96

13.69

25.54

19.01

19.39

Total Expenditure

23.35

11.24

29.23

18.02

17.1

PBIDT

1.6

2.45

-3.68

1

2.3

Interest

0.44

0.35

0.46

0.41

0.33

PBDT

1.16

2.1

-4.15

0.58

1.97

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.42

-0.59

0.08

0.6

Deferred Tax

-0.24

0.4

-0.53

-0.05

-0.17

Reported Profit After Tax

1.08

1.26

-3.06

0.52

1.51

Minority Interest After NP

0.46

0.31

-0.6

0.13

0.76

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.61

0.96

-2.47

0.39

0.75

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.61

0.96

-2.47

0.39

0.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.6

0.93

-2.41

0.38

0.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.53

18.09

-14.73

5.28

12.07

PBDTM(%)

4.74

15.5

-16.61

3.06

10.34

PATM(%)

4.41

9.3

-12.25

2.74

7.92

