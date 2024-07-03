Summary

Yash Chemtex Limited was Initially incorporated on June 3, 2006 as Yash Chemtex Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Yash Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 15, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of importing and trading of dyes, chemicals and intermediates for Textile & Garment industry, Water Treatment Industry, Laminate Industry, Agrochemicals, Adhesives, Metal Industry etc.

