Open₹51.54
Prev. Close₹51.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.13
Day's High₹51.54
Day's Low₹51
52 Week's High₹82.39
52 Week's Low₹39.2
Book Value₹23.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)52.65
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.24
10.24
10.24
10.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.38
13.74
12.6
10.6
Net Worth
23.62
23.98
22.84
20.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.81
66.52
92.24
83.02
yoy growth (%)
-32.63
-27.88
11.1
6.46
Raw materials
-42.76
-63.31
-87.7
-80.36
As % of sales
95.44
95.17
95.07
96.79
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.61
-0.64
-0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.78
2.43
2.74
2.36
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.52
-0.64
-0.79
-0.73
Working capital
2.54
1.56
-2.49
-3.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-32.63
-27.88
11.1
6.46
Op profit growth
-38.64
-30.09
50.02
166.32
EBIT growth
-14.75
-8.89
6.58
96.09
Net profit growth
-29.56
-8.29
19.73
161.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
94.91
85.33
97.84
56.48
78.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
94.91
85.33
97.84
56.48
78.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.62
6.09
1.94
1.34
0.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pritesh Shah Yeshwant Bhai
Independent Director
Jinal Dineshbhai Shah
Independent Director
Angee Rajendrakumar Shah
Executive Director
Dimple P Shah
Independent Director
Rushabh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yash Chemex Ltd
Summary
Yash Chemtex Limited was Initially incorporated on June 3, 2006 as Yash Chemtex Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Yash Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 15, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of importing and trading of dyes, chemicals and intermediates for Textile & Garment industry, Water Treatment Industry, Laminate Industry, Agrochemicals, Adhesives, Metal Industry etc.
The Yash Chemex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Chemex Ltd is ₹52.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yash Chemex Ltd is 0 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Chemex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Chemex Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹82.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yash Chemex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.53%, 3 Years at 3.94%, 1 Year at -18.20%, 6 Month at -3.36%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -4.82%.
