iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yash Chemex Ltd Share Price

51.4
(-0.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open51.54
  • Day's High51.54
  • 52 Wk High82.39
  • Prev. Close51.54
  • Day's Low51
  • 52 Wk Low 39.2
  • Turnover (lac)1.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)52.65
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yash Chemex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

51.54

Prev. Close

51.54

Turnover(Lac.)

1.13

Day's High

51.54

Day's Low

51

52 Week's High

82.39

52 Week's Low

39.2

Book Value

23.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

52.65

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Yash Chemex Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Yash Chemex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yash Chemex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.58%

Non-Promoter- 36.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yash Chemex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.24

10.24

10.24

10.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.38

13.74

12.6

10.6

Net Worth

23.62

23.98

22.84

20.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

44.81

66.52

92.24

83.02

yoy growth (%)

-32.63

-27.88

11.1

6.46

Raw materials

-42.76

-63.31

-87.7

-80.36

As % of sales

95.44

95.17

95.07

96.79

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.61

-0.64

-0.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.78

2.43

2.74

2.36

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.52

-0.64

-0.79

-0.73

Working capital

2.54

1.56

-2.49

-3.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-32.63

-27.88

11.1

6.46

Op profit growth

-38.64

-30.09

50.02

166.32

EBIT growth

-14.75

-8.89

6.58

96.09

Net profit growth

-29.56

-8.29

19.73

161.69

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

94.91

85.33

97.84

56.48

78.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

94.91

85.33

97.84

56.48

78.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.62

6.09

1.94

1.34

0.94

View Annually Results

Yash Chemex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yash Chemex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pritesh Shah Yeshwant Bhai

Independent Director

Jinal Dineshbhai Shah

Independent Director

Angee Rajendrakumar Shah

Executive Director

Dimple P Shah

Independent Director

Rushabh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yash Chemex Ltd

Summary

Yash Chemtex Limited was Initially incorporated on June 3, 2006 as Yash Chemtex Pvt. Ltd. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Yash Chemtex Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on February 15, 2016.The Company is engaged in the business of importing and trading of dyes, chemicals and intermediates for Textile & Garment industry, Water Treatment Industry, Laminate Industry, Agrochemicals, Adhesives, Metal Industry etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yash Chemex Ltd share price today?

The Yash Chemex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yash Chemex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yash Chemex Ltd is ₹52.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yash Chemex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yash Chemex Ltd is 0 and 2.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yash Chemex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yash Chemex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yash Chemex Ltd is ₹39.2 and ₹82.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yash Chemex Ltd?

Yash Chemex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -9.53%, 3 Years at 3.94%, 1 Year at -18.20%, 6 Month at -3.36%, 3 Month at -4.77% and 1 Month at -4.82%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yash Chemex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yash Chemex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yash Chemex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.