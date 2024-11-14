|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Yash Chemex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Half-Year Ended 30Th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome for Board Meeting Dated 03rd September, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Yash Chemex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Appointment of Company Secretary. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Yash Chemex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 22/05/2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Resignation of CS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|Yash Chemex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and adopt the unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 22/01/2024 has been revised to 05/02/2024 In continuation to our earlier, intimation dated January 11, 2024, wherein we informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held on Monday, 22 January 2024 to consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine months period ended on December 31, 2023. In the said connection, we hereby inform that due to non-availability of person in charge of Statutory Auditors on account of health issues and concerns and other unavoidable circumstances, the Board has Directors has decided to reschedule the said Board Meeting to Monday, February 05, 2024, to consider and approve the agenda items as per enclosed disclosure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 and submission of unaudited standalone and consolidated financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting Disclosure under Regulation 30 and submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December,2023 Appointment of M/S Kunal Sharma & Associates ,Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
