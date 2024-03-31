To,

The Shareholders,

Your directors have pleasure in presenting the 18th Annual Report of your Company along with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Audited Financial Statements of your Company as of March 31, 2024, have been prepared in accordance with the relevant applicable Accounting Standards, Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"], and the applicable of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"]

(Amount in INR Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 6134.90 5447.50 9490.92 8533.14 Other Income 79.84 185.40 161.65 608.77 Total Income 6214.74 5632.90 9652.58 9141.91 Less: Expenditure 6301.04 5506.85 9521.67 8548.56 Profit/Loss before Interest, Depreciation and Tax (86.3) 126.05 130.91 593.35 Less: Interest 69 73.93 126.62 109.73 Less: Depreciation and Amortization 1.15 1.25 11.37 11.35 Less: Extra Ordinary Items - - - - Profit/Loss Before Tax (156.45) 50.87 (7.08) 472.27 Less: Tax Expenses (65.22) 12.05 (39.94) 90.68 Current Tax 8.31 15.31 35.91 86.41 Tax in respect of earlier year 4.86 3.22 10.17 10.98 Deferred Tax Asset (78.39) (6.48] (86.02) (6.71] Profit/Loss After Tax (91.23) 38.82 32.86 381.59

Performance Review & State of Companys Affairs Standalone Operating Results

Your Company operates single segment business viz. Trading of Chemical. At standalone level, the net revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 6134.90 Lakhs compared with Rs. 5447.50 Lakhs for the Previous Year. The Loss before tax for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs 156.45 Lakhs as against Rs. 50.87 Lakhs for the Previous Year. Total Comprehensive Income for financial year 2023-24 is Rs. (36.01) Lakhs compared to Rs. 113.98 Lakhs for the Previous Year.

Consolidated Operating Results

The Net Consolidated Revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 9490.92 Lakhs as against Rs. 8533.14 Lakhs for the Previous Year. The Consolidated operating Loss before tax for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 7.08 Lakhs as against Profit of Rs. 472.27 Lakhs for the Previous Year. Total Comprehensive Income for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 86.87 Lakhs compared to Rs. 457.07 Lakhs for the Previous Year.

DIVIDEND

Your directors have not recommended any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 91.23 Lakhs during the financial year 2023-24, there for no amount transferred to reserves.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted any public deposits, nor any amount of principal or interest thereof was outstanding in terms of Sections 73 and 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits] Rules, 2014, for the financial year ended.

The Company has received declarations from its directors that all the Loans extended/to be extended by them to the Company are their owned funds only and not borrowed from any person or entity.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has not changed its nature ofbusiness.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year under review, there has been no change in the Capital Structure of the Company.

A. Authorized Share Capital

As on 31st March 2024, The Authorized Share capital of the Company is Rs. 11,00,00,000/- (Rs. Eleven Crore only] divided into 1,10,00,000 Equity Shares ofRs 10 /- each.

B. Issued Capital, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital

The Paid-up Equity share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,24,34,250/- (Rs. Ten Crore Twenty-Four Lakhs Thirty-Four Thousand Two Hundred Fifty only] divided into 1,02,43,425 Equity Shares of RslO /- each.

Depository System:

As the members are aware, the Companys Equity Shares are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on 31st March 2024, 100% of the Companys total paid up Equity Capital representing 1,02,43,425 Equity shares are in dematerialized form.

The SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 mandate that the transfer, except transmission and transposition, of securities shall be carried out in dematerialized form only. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository system as well as to avoid frauds, members holding shares in physical mode are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization from either of the depositories. The Company has, directly as well as through its RTA, sent intimation to shareholders who are holding shares in physical form, advising them to get the shares dematerialized.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINACIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL YEAR RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT.

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company which have occurred between March 31, 2024, and the date of this Directors Report.

POLICY ON APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS.

To ensure compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 and any other applicable provisions, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company have formulated the Nomination and Remuneration Policy.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of your Company have been made available on the website of the Company i.e., http://www.vashchemex.com

INSURANCE

The Company has a broad-banded approach towards insurance. Adequate cover has been taken for all movable and immovable assets against numerous risks and hazards.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE & INTERNAL COMPLAINTS \COMMITTEE

Your Company is committed to creating and maintaining an atmosphere in which employees can work together without fear of sexual harassment, exploitation, or intimidation.

The Board of Directors of your Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs] at Head Office pursuant to the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act,2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

The ICC at the Head Office level consists of the following Members as on March 31, 2024:

1. Mrs. Dimple P. Shah: Chairperson

2. Ms. Angee R. Shah: Member

3. Ms. Rutu D. Mehta: Member

The Company has formulated and circulated to all the employees, a policy on prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, which provides for a proper mechanism for redressal of complaints of sexual harassment.

There were no complaints of sexual harassment received by the ICC during the Financial Year 2023-24. RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk Management is an integral part of our strategy for stakeholders value enhancement and is embedded into governance and decision-making process across the Organization. The Company has in place the Risk Management Policy to ensure effective responses to strategic, operational, financial and compliance risks faced by the Organization.

This Policy deals with identifying and assessing risks such as operational, strategic, financial, security, property, regulatory, reputational, cyber security and other risks and the Company has in place an adequate Risk Management infrastructure capable of addressing these risks. The Board of Directors of your Company is of the opinion that, at present, there are no elements of risks which may threaten the existence of the Company.

NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE SUBSIDARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES.

At the end of the financial year under review none of the companies have become or ceased to be Joint Ventures or Associate Companies.

Yasons Chemex Care Limited (having CIN: U24304GJ2017PLC099511] is a subsidiary Company ofYash Chemex Limited.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129(3] of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts] Rules, 2014, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of our Subsidiary in the Form AOC-1 is annexed and form part of the Annual Report as Annexure A. In accordance with Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Audited Financial Statements, including the consolidated financial statements, audited accounts of the Subsidiary and other documents are available on your Companys website: www.yashchemex.com.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD & COMMITTEE MEETINGS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board of Directors of the Company met 6 times during the year. i.e. 10.04.2023, 25.05.2023, 08.06.2023,14.08.2023, 01.11.2023, and 05.02.2024 in respect of which proper notices were given and proceedings were properly recorded, signed and maintained in the minutes book kept by the Company.

The maximum gap between two Board Meetings did not exceed 120 (One Hundred Twenty] days. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

There are changes in the Key Managerial Personnel of the company:

Sr. No. Name Nature (Resignation/Appointment) Designation Effective Date 1 Riddhi D. Shah Resignation Company Secretary 25/05/2024 2 Pragati Iain Appointment Company Secretary 15/08/2024

In accordance with the Act and Articles of Association of the Company, Mrs. Dimple P. Shah, Whole time Director, retires by rotation and being eligible himself for reappointment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board ofDirectors recommended her Re- appointment.

The following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of your Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, throughout the Financial Year 2023 -24:

1. Mr. Pritesh Y. Shah - Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.

2. Mrs. Dimple P. Shah- Whole Time Director.

3. Miss. Riddhi D. Shah-Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Resigned w.e.f 25th May, 2024]

COMMITTEES TO THE BOARD:

In compliance with the requirement of applicable laws and as part of best governance practices, the Company has followed Committees of the Board as on 31 March 2024:

a) Audit Committee

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee

a. AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(8] of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board & its Powers] Rules, 2014 and Regulation 18 read with Part C of Schedule II of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, the Audit Committee comprises of the following Members:

1. Mr. Jinal D. Shah: Chairman - Non-Executive, Independent Director

2. Ms. Angee R. Shah: Member -Non-Executive-Independent Director

3. Mr. Rushabh A. Shah: Member - Non-Executive-Independent Director

4. Mr. Pritesh Y. Shah: Member-Executive Director

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer acts as Secretary to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee has made observations and recommendations to the Board of Directors, which have been noted and accepted by the Board.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, all recommendations made by the Audit Committee to the Board of Director were accepted by the Board and there were no instances where the recommendations were not accepted.

The Members of the Committee met 6 times during the year. i.e. 04.04.2023, 25.05.2023, 08.06.2023, 14.08.2023, 01.11.2023 and 05.02.2024.

b. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board & its Powers] Rules, 2014 and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of the following Members: -

1. Mr. Jinal D. Shah: Chairman - Non-Executive, Independent Director

2. Ms. Angee R. Shah: Member -Non-Executive-Independent Director

3. Mr. Rushabh A. Shah: Member - Non-Executive-Independent Director

The Members of the Committee met 3 times during the year, i.e.10.04.2023, 31.08.2023 and 05.02.2024

c. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 20 read with Part D of Schedule II of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, the committee comprises of the following Members:

1. Mr. Jinal D. Shah: Chairman - Non-Executive, Independent Director

2. Ms. Angee R. Shah: Member -Non-Executive-Independent Director

3. Mr. Rushabh A. Shah: Member - Non-Executive-Independent Director

The Members of the Committee met 4 times during the year. i.e. 25.05.2023, 14.08.2023, 01.11.2023 and 05.02.2024

EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

No Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company has been held during F.Y 2023-24.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Seventeenth Annual General Meeting was held on 26th September 2023 at the Registered Office of the Company.

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors met once during the Financial Year 2023-24 i.e., on 31.03.2024. The Meeting of the Independent Directors was conducted in an informal manner without the presence of the Non-independent Directors

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has an ongoing Programme where Directors in the course of meeting of the Board of Directors give information about Chemical Business developments, Expansion of the Company and various amendments in legal and regulatory areas which include -

Assess the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company management and the board that is necessary for the Board Members to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying them in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarise with the Companys procedures and practices. The Company endeavours, through presentations at regular intervals to familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functioning of the Company. Site visits to various plant locations are organized for the Directors to enable them to understand the operations of the Company.

The Independent Directors also met with senior management team of the Company in formal/ informal gatherings.

The details of such familiarization programmes for Independent Directors in terms of provisions of Regulation 46(2](i] of the Listing Regulations are posted on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.vashchemex.com.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, the Board has carried the evaluation of performance of Individual Directors including Independent Directors, Board as Whole and its Committees and performance of the Chairman of the Board, on the basis of Qualifications, Experience, Knowledge and Competency, Structure of Board, Regularity of meetings, Contribution and Integrity, Independence, Independent views and judgment, Evaluation of Risk and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions contained in sub-sections (3] (c] and (5] of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors of your Company confirm that: -

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the Financial Year (F.Y.] 2023-24, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the Financial Year (i.e., March 31, 2024] and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period (i.e., the Financial Year 2023- 24];

c. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d. The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As on March 31, 2024, the following Directors on the Board were Independent

Ms. Jinal D. Shah : Independent Director

Ms. Angee R. Shah : Independent Director

Mr. Rushabh A. Shah : Independent Director

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3](d] of the Companies Act, 2013, disclosure is hereby given that the Company has received declaration / confirmation of independence from all the 3 (three] Independent Directors, of the Company pursuant to Section 149(6] of the Companies Act, 2013, as may amended from time to time, after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same and the Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013. The certificates of Independence received from all the Independent Directors have been noted by the Board.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The provisions of Rule 5(2] & (3] of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In terms of provisions of Section 92, 134(3](a] of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration] Rules, 2014, the extract of the Annual Return is available on the website of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9] and (10] of the Companies Act, 2013, Your Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy as a part of its vigil mechanism. The purpose of the Policy is to enable employees to raise concerns regarding unacceptable improper practices and/ or any unethical practices in the Organization without the knowledge of the Management. All employees shall be protected from any adverse action for reporting any unacceptable or improper practice and/or any unethical practice, fraud, or violation of any law, rule, or regulation. This Policy is also applicable to the Directors and Employees of the Company. Mr. Jinal D. Shah has been appointed as the Whistle Blowing Officer, and his contact details have been mentioned in the Policy. Furthermore, employees are also free to communicate their complaints directly to the Chairman /Members of the Audit Committee, as stated in the Policy. The Policy is available on the website of the Company. On a quarterly basis, the Audit Committee reviews reports made under this policy and implements corrective actions, wherever necessary.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any corporate social responsibility initiatives as per the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY OR COURT ORDERS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals which can adversely impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, ADVANCES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

During the year under review, the Company has granted advances and made an investment under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not given us any loan. The details of Loans, Guarantees and Investment made are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements, which forms part of this Report.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the period under review Company has entered transactions with related parties. Transactions entered as per section 188 of the companies Act, 2013 during the year as are detailed in Annexure -B attached to this Report and Transactions with related parties, as per requirements of Accounting Standard 18 are disclosed in the notes to the accounts annexed to the financial statements.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: www.yashchemex.com. There are no materially significant related party transactions that may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH RESPECT TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company is committed to constantly improving the effectiveness of internal financial controls and processes for the efficient conduct of its business operations and ensuring security to its assets and timely preparation of reliable financial information. In the opinion of the Board, the internal financial control system of the Company is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of business operations of the Company.

Further, the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements are adequate in the opinion of the Board of Directors were operating effectively.

The Company has a proper system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive program of internal, external audits and periodic review by the Management. This system is designed to adequately ensure that financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial information and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets.

The Statutory Auditors and the Internal Auditors were, inter alia, invited to attend the Audit Committee Meetings and present their observations on adequacy of Internal Financial Controls and the steps required to bridge gaps, if any. The Board of Directors noted the observations and accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As required by Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations], a detailed report on Corporate Governance is included in the Annual Report.

M/s Kunal Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary have certified the Companys compliance requirements of Corporate Governance in terms of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations and their Compliance Certificate is annexed to the Report on Corporate Governance.

AUDITORS

• STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under, M/s H S K & CO LLP. Chartered Accountants (FRN: 117014W/W100685] were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2020 till the conclusion of 18th Annual General Meeting. The Notes to the financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The term of existing Auditors will expire in the upcoming 18th Annual General Meeting.

Further, the Board of Directors after considering the recommendations of the Audit Committee, at its meeting held on 03rd September, 2024 has recommended the appointment of M/s. S. L. Patel & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN - 119211W], as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period commencing from the conclusion of this 18th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 23rd Annual General Meeting to audit the Financial Statements of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. H S K & CO LLP, Statutory Auditors (FRN: 117014W/W117014W], in their report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to provisions of section 143(12] of the Companies Act, 2013, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee during the year under review.

• SECRETARIAL AUDITORS & SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Board of Directors of your Company appointed M/s Kunal Sharma & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (FCS Number: 10329, COP Number: 12987] as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the conduct of Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24, pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014.

There has been Three observation raised by Secretarial Auditor regarding Section 16 read with Section 2(i] (a] of Securities Contracts (Regulation] Act, 1956. The Company has filed application for Suo-Moto

Proceedings under Securities Exchange Board of lndia (Settlement Proceedings] Regulations, 2018 on 20thApril2023.

Further, various e-Form and Returns have been filed beyond the prescribed due dates and the Company shall ensure the compliance of said e-Forms within the due timelines.

Further, the Company filed Disclosure under Regulation 30 (Acquisition] beyond the due timelines and the Company shall ensure that going forward all the filings will be made within the due timelines.

The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed as "Annexure C" to this Boards Report.

• INTERNAL AUDIT AND RECORDS

In Accordance with the provisions of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules 13 of the Companies (Accounts] Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors of the company has appointed M/s Viral H. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants (Membership No.159235 and FRN NO. 145987W] as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

• COST AUDITOR:

As per companies (Cost Records and Audit] Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Cost Records and Audit] Amendment Rules, 2014, issued by the Central Government. The Company is not required to get its cost record audited by Cost Auditor.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Pursuant to section 134(3](m] of the companies Act,2013 and read with Rule 8(3] of the companies Accounts Rules,2014}

A. Conservation of Energy: *

I. Steps taken/impact on conservation of energy: N.A.

II. Steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy including waste generated: Nil

III. Capital investment on energy conservation equipment: NIL

*Your Company is in Business of trading of Chemical, so in trading business there is no need of Conservation of Energy.

B. Technology Absorption: *

I. The efforts made towards technology absorption; N.A.

II. The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; N.A.

III. In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year] - N.A.

Your Company is in Business of trading of Chemical, so in trading business there is no need of Technology Absorption.

C. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo (Amount in Rs.):

Foreign Exchange Earning: NIL.

Foreign Exchange Outgo: Rs. 1,50,000/-

POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"] have mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the Policies are available on the Companys website, www.vashchemex.com.

The key policies that have been adopted by the Company pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015 and other applicable laws are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Policy Brief Particulars of the Policy 1 Risk Management Policy The Company has in place, a Risk Management Policy which was framed by the Board of Directors of the Company. This Policy deals with identifying and assessing risks such as operational, strategic, financial, security, property, regulatory, reputational, cyber security and other risks and the Company has in place an adequate Risk Management infrastructure capable of addressing these risks. The Board of Directors of your Company is of the opinion that, at present, there are no elements of risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. 2. Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries This Policy is used to determine the material subsidiaries and material non-listed Indian subsidiaries of the Company in order to comply with the requirements of Regulation 16(l](c], Regulation 24 and Regulation 24A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations,2015, asamended. As on March 31, 2024, Yasons Chemex Care Limited is a material unlisted subsidiary of your Company. 3. Nomination and Remuneration Policy This Policy formulates the criteria for determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence of a Director and also the criteria for determining the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Senior Management Employees. 4. Policy on Familiarization Programmes for Independent Directors Your Company has a Policy on Familiarization Programmes for Independent Directors, which lays down the practices followed by the Company in this regard, on a continuous basis. 5. Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism Your Company has a Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy. The purpose of the Policy is to enable employees to raise concerns regarding unacceptable improper practices and/ or any unethical practices in the organization without the knowledge of the Management. The Policy provides adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to Ms. Jinal D. Shah, Chairman of the Audit Committee, in appropriate or exceptional cases. 6. Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Your Company has in place, a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace, which provides for a proper mechanism for redressal of complaints of sexual harassment and thereby encourages employees to work together without fear of sexual harassment, exploitation or intimidation. 7. Policy on Related Party Transactions This Policy regulates all transactions between the Company and its Related Parties. 8. Code of Conduct for the Board ofDirectors and Senior Management Personnel Your Company has in place, a Code of Conduct for the Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel which reflects the legal and ethical values to which your Company is strongly committed. The Directors and Senior Management Personnel of your Company have complied with the Code as mentioned hereinabove. 9. Code of Conduct for Insider Trading This Policy sets up an appropriate mechanism to curb Insider Trading in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. 10. Policy on Criteria for determining Materiality of Events This Policy applies to disclosures of material events affecting the Company. This Policy warrants disclosure to investors and has been framed incompliance with the requirements of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time. 11. Policy for Maintenance And Preservation of Documents The purpose of this Policy is to specify the type of documents and time period for preservation thereof based on the classification mentioned under Regulation 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015. This Policy covers all business records of the Company, including written, printed and recorded matter and electronic forms of records. 12. Archival Policy This Policy is framed pursuant to the provisions of the Listing Regulations. As per this Policy, all such events or information which have been disclosed to the Stock Exchanges are required to be hosted on the website of the Company for a minimum period of 5(five] years and thereafter in terms of the Policy. 13. Policy for Inquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information("UPSI"] This Policy is framed by the Board of Directors in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading] (Amendment] Regulations, 2018. The focus of the Company is to have a Policy in place to strengthen the Internal Control System and prevent Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"]. This policy also aims to have a uniform code to curb unethical practices of sharing UPSI by insiders, employees and designated persons with any other person without a legitimate purpose. 14. Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information("UPSI"] The Code intends to formulate a stated framework and policy for fair disclosure of events and occurrences that could impact price discovery in the market for the Companys securities and to maintain the uniformity, transparency and fairness in dealings with all stakeholders and ensure adherence to applicable laws and regulations.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Your Company is compiled the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS- 1] and Secretarial Standards on General Meetings (SS-2] issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION

The remuneration paid to Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 was in accordance with the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors and employees as required under Section 197(12] of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1] of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel] Rules, 2014 have been appended as "Annexure D" to this Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT (MDAR)

As per Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, Management and Discussion Analysis of the Financial Condition and results of the operations have been provided Separately in this Annual Report in Annexure D.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 DURING THE YEAR

No applications have been made and no proceedings are pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

The disclosure under this clause is not applicable as the Company has not undertaken any one- time settlement with the Banks or Financial Institutions.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The additional information required to be given under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, has been laid out in the Notes attached to and forming part of the Annual Accounts. The Notes to the Accounts referred to the Auditors Report are self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further explanation.

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company form part of this Annual Report. Accordingly, this Annual Report of your Company does not contain the Financial Statements of its Subsidiary. The Audited Annual Accounts and related information of the Companys subsidiary will be made available upon request.

These documents will also be available for inspection on all days except Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 10.00 a.m. (1ST] to 4.00 p.m. (1ST] at the Companys Registered Office.

The subsidiary companies Audited Accounts are also available on the Companys website www.yashchemex.com

INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the Section 125 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund] Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules"], all the unpaid or unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred to the IEPF established by the Central Government, upon completion of 7 (seven] years.

Further, according to the IEPF Rules, the shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed by the Shareholders for 7 (seven] consecutive years or more are also required to be transferred to the Demat account created by the IEPF Authority.

During the year under review, Your Company has not transferred any unclaimed amount and Shares to IEPF Authority.

GREEN INITIATIVES

The Notice of the AGM and the Annual Report 2023-24 are being sent only electronically to Members whose email addresses are registered with the company or depositories in accordance with Regulation 36 of the Listing Regulations. Members may take note that the Notice and Annual Report for 2023-2024 will also be accessible at the website of the Company i.e., www.yashchemex.com

WEBSITE

In compliance with Regulation 46 of Listing Regulations, your company maintains a fully functional website with the domain name www.yashchemex.com. The website serves as a comprehensive source of basic information about our company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Directors Report and the Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, expectations, estimates or forecasts may be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied therein due to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations, inter alia, include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices of finished goods, input availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic, political developments within the country and other factors such as litigations and industrial relations.

APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors place on records their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication, and commitment. The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and cooperation your Company has been receiving from its suppliers, retailers, dealers and others associated with the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all its clients, vendors, banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities for their continued support.