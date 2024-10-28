iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yes Bank Ltd Results

17.97
(-0.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Yes Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

Yes Bank: Related News

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

YES Bank Q2 net profit jumps to ₹553 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|10:19 AM

Gross NPA increased to ₹3,889.4 Crore from ₹3,845 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹1,168 Crore from ₹1,246 Crore.

Read More
MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

MUFG Makes Play for Yes Bank Control

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Yes Bank's current market value is Rs 68,586.98 crore. A 51% stake sale would be India's largest banking sector merger and acquisition.

Read More
Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Yes Bank appoints Sumit Bali as Retail Head

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:22 PM

Bali will join Yes Bank on August 26 and report to executive director Rajan Pental, according to a report by ET.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 22nd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|09:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Read More
Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Yes Bank Denies Reports of 51% Stake Sale

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Jul 2024|01:12 PM

In a statement with the bourses, the private lender responded, "The RBI has not granted any in principle approval as stated in the article."

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yes Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.