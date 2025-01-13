Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.14
-1.3
-1.34
-1.38
Net Worth
3.64
2.2
2.16
2.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.64
2.2
2.16
2.12
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.61
2.15
2.1
2.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.6
0.32
0.19
0.31
Debtor Days
383.81
Other Current Assets
2.33
2.23
2.13
1.92
Sundry Creditors
-1.2
-0.38
-0.21
-0.05
Creditor Days
61.9
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.02
-0.01
-0.09
Cash
1.02
0.05
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
3.64
2.2
2.17
2.12
