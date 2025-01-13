iifl-logo-icon 1
Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

84.44
(-2.28%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.14

-1.3

-1.34

-1.38

Net Worth

3.64

2.2

2.16

2.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.64

2.2

2.16

2.12

Fixed Assets

0.01

0

0

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.61

2.15

2.1

2.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.6

0.32

0.19

0.31

Debtor Days

383.81

Other Current Assets

2.33

2.23

2.13

1.92

Sundry Creditors

-1.2

-0.38

-0.21

-0.05

Creditor Days

61.9

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.02

-0.01

-0.09

Cash

1.02

0.05

0.07

0.02

Total Assets

3.64

2.2

2.17

2.12

