Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹88
Prev. Close₹87.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.02
Day's High₹89.89
Day's Low₹82.73
52 Week's High₹151.99
52 Week's Low₹62
Book Value₹10.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.46
P/E71.96
EPS1.21
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.14
-1.3
-1.34
-1.38
Net Worth
3.64
2.2
2.16
2.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.29
0.73
0.09
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-60.13
709.08
-66.19
194.41
Raw materials
-0.28
-0.69
0
-0.15
As % of sales
97.08
93.46
0
58.13
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0.06
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.35
-0.08
-0.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.13
709.08
-66.19
194.41
Op profit growth
63.53
40.53
-1,262.22
-415.05
EBIT growth
-50.3
41.02
110.17
14.21
Net profit growth
-51.63
40.72
130.39
6.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Nareshkumar Shah
Additional Director
Kushal Nitinbhai Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel
Additional Director
Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni
Additional Director
Vinod Rana
Additional Director
Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Yuranus Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as Pankhil Finlease Limited was incorporated on 22nd February 1994 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the object of carrying the business of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financing, Trading, Merchant banking and Advisors to the Public Issue. The company came out with a public issue of 20,50,000 equity shares in Mar.1996. With the growth in the infrastructure and real estate field, the Company wanted to increase activities in the same sector and focus on the infrastructure and real estate sector as the main business activity. And so, it changed the name to Yuranus Infrastructure Limited dated 17 April 2012 to carry out the new business purpose. The same was informed to the respective regional stock exchange where the Company got listed. The Companys business activities included financing the business via Joint Venture, partnerships, mutual agreement and carry on the business or transaction. It deal with financing of all kind of immovable and movable property including lands and buildings, plants and machinery, equipments, automobiles, computers and all consumers commercial and industrial items.
Read More
The Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is ₹31.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is 71.96 and 8.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is ₹62 and ₹151.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.53%, 3 Years at 136.05%, 1 Year at 30.50%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at 16.28% and 1 Month at 7.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.