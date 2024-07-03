iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

89.89
(3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88
  • Day's High89.89
  • 52 Wk High151.99
  • Prev. Close87.07
  • Day's Low82.73
  • 52 Wk Low 62
  • Turnover (lac)27.02
  • P/E71.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.36
  • EPS1.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.46
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

88

Prev. Close

87.07

Turnover(Lac.)

27.02

Day's High

89.89

Day's Low

82.73

52 Week's High

151.99

52 Week's Low

62

Book Value

10.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.46

P/E

71.96

EPS

1.21

Divi. Yield

0

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.58%

Non-Promoter- 33.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.14

-1.3

-1.34

-1.38

Net Worth

3.64

2.2

2.16

2.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.29

0.73

0.09

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-60.13

709.08

-66.19

194.41

Raw materials

-0.28

-0.69

0

-0.15

As % of sales

97.08

93.46

0

58.13

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.04

0.09

0.06

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Working capital

-0.01

0.35

-0.08

-0.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.13

709.08

-66.19

194.41

Op profit growth

63.53

40.53

-1,262.22

-415.05

EBIT growth

-50.3

41.02

110.17

14.21

Net profit growth

-51.63

40.72

130.39

6.31

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Nareshkumar Shah

Additional Director

Kushal Nitinbhai Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel

Additional Director

Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni

Additional Director

Vinod Rana

Additional Director

Rashmi Ajaykumar Aahuja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Yuranus Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as Pankhil Finlease Limited was incorporated on 22nd February 1994 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the object of carrying the business of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financing, Trading, Merchant banking and Advisors to the Public Issue. The company came out with a public issue of 20,50,000 equity shares in Mar.1996. With the growth in the infrastructure and real estate field, the Company wanted to increase activities in the same sector and focus on the infrastructure and real estate sector as the main business activity. And so, it changed the name to Yuranus Infrastructure Limited dated 17 April 2012 to carry out the new business purpose. The same was informed to the respective regional stock exchange where the Company got listed. The Companys business activities included financing the business via Joint Venture, partnerships, mutual agreement and carry on the business or transaction. It deal with financing of all kind of immovable and movable property including lands and buildings, plants and machinery, equipments, automobiles, computers and all consumers commercial and industrial items.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is ₹31.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is 71.96 and 8.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is ₹62 and ₹151.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd?

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.53%, 3 Years at 136.05%, 1 Year at 30.50%, 6 Month at -26.52%, 3 Month at 16.28% and 1 Month at 7.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.41 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.