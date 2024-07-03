Summary

Yuranus Infrastructure Limited, formerly known as Pankhil Finlease Limited was incorporated on 22nd February 1994 as a Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with the object of carrying the business of Leasing, Hire Purchase, Financing, Trading, Merchant banking and Advisors to the Public Issue. The company came out with a public issue of 20,50,000 equity shares in Mar.1996. With the growth in the infrastructure and real estate field, the Company wanted to increase activities in the same sector and focus on the infrastructure and real estate sector as the main business activity. And so, it changed the name to Yuranus Infrastructure Limited dated 17 April 2012 to carry out the new business purpose. The same was informed to the respective regional stock exchange where the Company got listed. The Companys business activities included financing the business via Joint Venture, partnerships, mutual agreement and carry on the business or transaction. It deal with financing of all kind of immovable and movable property including lands and buildings, plants and machinery, equipments, automobiles, computers and all consumers commercial and industrial items.

