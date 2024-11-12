|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Yuranus Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Yuranus Infrastructure Limited (the Company) will be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider recommend and approve: 1. the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on September 30 2024 together with the Limited Review Reports of the Statutory Auditors. 2. Appointment of M/s. Pitroda Nayan & Co. Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for FY 2024-25. 3. Any other business with permission of Chair.
Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Yuranus Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Yuranus Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 along with an Audit Report 2. the Appointment of Mr. Nilesh Hasmukhbhai Kothari as an Additional Director of the Company 3. the Change of Designation of Mr. Kushal Nitinbhai Patel to Managing Director of the Company. 4. Any other business with permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 Announcement w.r.t. Appointment of Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|Yuranus Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended on December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with permission of Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and with reference to the captioned subject, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors, at their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, February 08, 2024, have inter-alia: 1. Considered, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31, 2023 as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) along with the Limited Review Report thereon as received from the Statutory Auditor of the Company; 2. All other business as per Agenda Circulated. Considered, approved and taken on record unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
