Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.2
(-1.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.29

0.73

0.09

0.27

yoy growth (%)

-60.13

709.08

-66.19

194.41

Raw materials

-0.28

-0.69

0

-0.15

As % of sales

97.08

93.46

0

58.13

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.04

-0.06

-0.05

As % of sales

20.04

6.55

76.47

19.6

Other costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.07

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.64

9.91

80.74

20.59

Operating profit

-0.12

-0.07

-0.05

0

OPM

-40.77

-9.93

-57.22

1.66

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.16

0.17

0.12

0.02

Profit before tax

0.04

0.09

0.06

0.03

Taxes

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-27.19

-24.89

-24.96

-30.36

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

0.07

0.05

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

0.07

0.05

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-51.63

40.72

130.39

6.31

NPM

12.07

9.95

57.22

8.39

