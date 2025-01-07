Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.29
0.73
0.09
0.27
yoy growth (%)
-60.13
709.08
-66.19
194.41
Raw materials
-0.28
-0.69
0
-0.15
As % of sales
97.08
93.46
0
58.13
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.04
-0.06
-0.05
As % of sales
20.04
6.55
76.47
19.6
Other costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.07
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.64
9.91
80.74
20.59
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.07
-0.05
0
OPM
-40.77
-9.93
-57.22
1.66
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.16
0.17
0.12
0.02
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0.06
0.03
Taxes
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-27.19
-24.89
-24.96
-30.36
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
0.07
0.05
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
0.07
0.05
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-51.63
40.72
130.39
6.31
NPM
12.07
9.95
57.22
8.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.