Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.04
0.09
0.06
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
0
Working capital
-0.01
0.35
-0.08
-0.1
Other operating items
Operating
0.02
0.42
-0.02
-0.07
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.02
0.42
-0.02
-0.07
Equity raised
-2.82
-3.02
-3.18
-3.22
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2.8
-2.6
-3.21
-3.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.