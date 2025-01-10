Zenith Fibres Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.94
3.94
3.94
3.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.06
50.25
48.05
45.22
Net Worth
55
54.19
51.99
49.16
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
0.3
0.35
0.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.7
1.75
1.73
1.41
Total Liabilities
56.86
56.24
54.07
51.03
Fixed Assets
11.67
11.89
12.56
12.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.64
2
2.23
3.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.25
0.3
0.34
0.28
Networking Capital
24.98
26.84
24.53
19.07
Inventories
5.61
4.38
3.52
3.37
Inventory Days
51.4
Sundry Debtors
1.96
1.67
4.83
1.81
Debtor Days
27.6
Other Current Assets
20.35
22.88
19.05
16.03
Sundry Creditors
-1.22
-0.64
-0.87
-0.2
Creditor Days
3.05
Other Current Liabilities
-1.72
-1.45
-2
-1.94
Cash
18.32
15.21
14.41
15.2
Total Assets
56.86
56.24
54.07
51.04
