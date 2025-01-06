iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

75
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Zenith Fibres FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

2.6

4.77

9.27

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.89

-0.55

-0.61

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.63

-1.58

-3.14

Working capital

1.94

11.37

-0.99

-11.85

Other operating items

Operating

1.67

12.45

1.65

-6.33

Capital expenditure

0

8.36

1.99

-14.02

Free cash flow

1.66

20.81

3.64

-20.35

Equity raised

89.15

85.97

83.09

72.46

Investing

-0.18

-15.72

1.66

16.47

Financing

1.08

0.62

-0.16

0.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0.66

0.88

Net in cash

91.72

91.68

88.9

69.75

