Zenith Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
2.6
4.77
9.27
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.89
-0.55
-0.61
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.63
-1.58
-3.14
Working capital
1.94
11.37
-0.99
-11.85
Other operating items
Operating
1.67
12.45
1.65
-6.33
Capital expenditure
0
8.36
1.99
-14.02
Free cash flow
1.66
20.81
3.64
-20.35
Equity raised
89.15
85.97
83.09
72.46
Investing
-0.18
-15.72
1.66
16.47
Financing
1.08
0.62
-0.16
0.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0.66
0.88
Net in cash
91.72
91.68
88.9
69.75
