Zenith Fibres Ltd was incorporated in 1989 under the stewardship of Late Shri A.K. Rungta. The Company was set up at a point in time when synthetic fibres let alone Polypropylene Staple Fibres (PPSF) was not well known in India. Zenith held 100% market share of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India for over two decades.Zenith is the leading Manufacturer and Exporter of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India and having installed capacity to manufacture 6,000 MTPA of PPSF in Denier ranging from 2 to 70 in Natural White/Virgin/Generic and Dope Dyed colours with and without Additives and Masterbatches such as UV Resistant, Flame Retardant/Fire Resistant (Halogen -free or Brominated), Silver based Antimicrobial Masterbatch, etc. as per customers requirements and end application uses. It also market 100% Polypropylene Spun Yarn by spinning the PP fibre into yarns of various English counts which is used in weaving good quality filter fabric as well as PP Dref-2 yarn which is primarily used in manufacture of filtration candles. Polypropylene Staple Fibres are chemical resistant and have a low molecular weight and are available in fine, standard and coarse denier ranges in various cut lengths offering high and superior high tenacity and is produced for tailor made applications. Polypropylene Staple Fibre is an ideal material for a wide range of finished product applications such as manufacture of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Fabric, Battery Separators Fabrics, Manufa

