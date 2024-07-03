SectorTextiles
Open₹78.89
Prev. Close₹77.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.52
Day's High₹78.89
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹116.99
52 Week's Low₹64
Book Value₹142.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.58
P/E15.94
EPS4.86
Divi. Yield1.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.94
3.94
3.94
3.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
51.06
50.25
48.05
45.22
Net Worth
55
54.19
51.99
49.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.93
28.37
36.21
52.46
yoy growth (%)
-15.64
-21.65
-30.98
-17.8
Raw materials
-16.03
-16.85
-21.25
-31.94
As % of sales
66.99
59.41
58.69
60.87
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.61
-4.28
-3.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.93
2.6
4.77
9.27
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.89
-0.55
-0.61
Tax paid
-0.24
-0.63
-1.58
-3.14
Working capital
1.94
11.37
-0.99
-11.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.64
-21.65
-30.98
-17.8
Op profit growth
-102.63
-41.83
-62.96
-33.19
EBIT growth
-61.14
-43.98
-48.5
-29.46
Net profit growth
-65.31
-38.05
-47.92
-27.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sanjeev Rungta
Independent Director
Mukund Beriwala
Independent Director
Reshmi S Desai
Director (Finance)
Aman Rungta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dharti Bhavsar
Independent Director
Vikram Somani
Independent Director
S.S.Iyer
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Zenith Fibres Ltd
Summary
Zenith Fibres Ltd was incorporated in 1989 under the stewardship of Late Shri A.K. Rungta. The Company was set up at a point in time when synthetic fibres let alone Polypropylene Staple Fibres (PPSF) was not well known in India. Zenith held 100% market share of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India for over two decades.Zenith is the leading Manufacturer and Exporter of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India and having installed capacity to manufacture 6,000 MTPA of PPSF in Denier ranging from 2 to 70 in Natural White/Virgin/Generic and Dope Dyed colours with and without Additives and Masterbatches such as UV Resistant, Flame Retardant/Fire Resistant (Halogen -free or Brominated), Silver based Antimicrobial Masterbatch, etc. as per customers requirements and end application uses. It also market 100% Polypropylene Spun Yarn by spinning the PP fibre into yarns of various English counts which is used in weaving good quality filter fabric as well as PP Dref-2 yarn which is primarily used in manufacture of filtration candles. Polypropylene Staple Fibres are chemical resistant and have a low molecular weight and are available in fine, standard and coarse denier ranges in various cut lengths offering high and superior high tenacity and is produced for tailor made applications. Polypropylene Staple Fibre is an ideal material for a wide range of finished product applications such as manufacture of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Fabric, Battery Separators Fabrics, Manufa
Read More
The Zenith Fibres Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd is ₹30.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Fibres Ltd is 15.94 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Fibres Ltd is ₹64 and ₹116.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zenith Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.75%, 3 Years at 8.90%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -11.43%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -3.38%.
