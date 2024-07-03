iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zenith Fibres Ltd Share Price

77.53
(0.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.89
  • Day's High78.89
  • 52 Wk High116.99
  • Prev. Close77.49
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 64
  • Turnover (lac)0.52
  • P/E15.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value142.55
  • EPS4.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.58
  • Div. Yield1.29
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zenith Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

78.89

Prev. Close

77.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.52

Day's High

78.89

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

116.99

52 Week's Low

64

Book Value

142.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.58

P/E

15.94

EPS

4.86

Divi. Yield

1.29

Zenith Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

Zenith Fibres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zenith Fibres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 53.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zenith Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.94

3.94

3.94

3.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

51.06

50.25

48.05

45.22

Net Worth

55

54.19

51.99

49.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.93

28.37

36.21

52.46

yoy growth (%)

-15.64

-21.65

-30.98

-17.8

Raw materials

-16.03

-16.85

-21.25

-31.94

As % of sales

66.99

59.41

58.69

60.87

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.61

-4.28

-3.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.93

2.6

4.77

9.27

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.89

-0.55

-0.61

Tax paid

-0.24

-0.63

-1.58

-3.14

Working capital

1.94

11.37

-0.99

-11.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.64

-21.65

-30.98

-17.8

Op profit growth

-102.63

-41.83

-62.96

-33.19

EBIT growth

-61.14

-43.98

-48.5

-29.46

Net profit growth

-65.31

-38.05

-47.92

-27.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Zenith Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zenith Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sanjeev Rungta

Independent Director

Mukund Beriwala

Independent Director

Reshmi S Desai

Director (Finance)

Aman Rungta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dharti Bhavsar

Independent Director

Vikram Somani

Independent Director

S.S.Iyer

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zenith Fibres Ltd

Summary

Zenith Fibres Ltd was incorporated in 1989 under the stewardship of Late Shri A.K. Rungta. The Company was set up at a point in time when synthetic fibres let alone Polypropylene Staple Fibres (PPSF) was not well known in India. Zenith held 100% market share of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India for over two decades.Zenith is the leading Manufacturer and Exporter of Polypropylene Staple Fibres in India and having installed capacity to manufacture 6,000 MTPA of PPSF in Denier ranging from 2 to 70 in Natural White/Virgin/Generic and Dope Dyed colours with and without Additives and Masterbatches such as UV Resistant, Flame Retardant/Fire Resistant (Halogen -free or Brominated), Silver based Antimicrobial Masterbatch, etc. as per customers requirements and end application uses. It also market 100% Polypropylene Spun Yarn by spinning the PP fibre into yarns of various English counts which is used in weaving good quality filter fabric as well as PP Dref-2 yarn which is primarily used in manufacture of filtration candles. Polypropylene Staple Fibres are chemical resistant and have a low molecular weight and are available in fine, standard and coarse denier ranges in various cut lengths offering high and superior high tenacity and is produced for tailor made applications. Polypropylene Staple Fibre is an ideal material for a wide range of finished product applications such as manufacture of High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filtration Fabric, Battery Separators Fabrics, Manufa
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zenith Fibres Ltd share price today?

The Zenith Fibres Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zenith Fibres Ltd is ₹30.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zenith Fibres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zenith Fibres Ltd is 15.94 and 0.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zenith Fibres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zenith Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zenith Fibres Ltd is ₹64 and ₹116.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zenith Fibres Ltd?

Zenith Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.75%, 3 Years at 8.90%, 1 Year at 3.64%, 6 Month at -11.43%, 3 Month at -7.98% and 1 Month at -3.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zenith Fibres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zenith Fibres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.86 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 53.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zenith Fibres Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.