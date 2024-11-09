iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Fibres Ltd Board Meeting

Zenith Fibres CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.11.2024 Financial Results - 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024. Intimation under Reg 30 of LODR Intimation under Reg 30 of LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 202413 May 2024
ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (2023-24). 2. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (2023-24). 3. Recommendation of Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. Please refer the attached intimation for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.05.2024 Audited Financial Results - 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Board approved Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Zenith Fibres Limited (the Company) held on 12th February, 2024 Financial Results - 31.12.2023 Re-appointment of Internal Auditors Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Zenith Fibres: Related News

