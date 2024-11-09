Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.11.2024 Financial Results - 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended on June 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.08.2024. Intimation under Reg 30 of LODR Intimation under Reg 30 of LODR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 13 May 2024

ZENITH FIBRES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Annual Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (2023-24). 2. Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 (2023-24). 3. Recommendation of Dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR), 2015. Please refer the attached intimation for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18.05.2024 Audited Financial Results - 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Board approved Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024