Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
23.93
28.37
36.21
52.46
yoy growth (%)
-15.64
-21.65
-30.98
-17.8
Raw materials
-16.03
-16.85
-21.25
-31.94
As % of sales
66.99
59.41
58.69
60.87
Employee costs
-3.12
-3.61
-4.28
-3.81
As % of sales
13.05
12.72
11.82
7.26
Other costs
-4.81
-6.28
-7.88
-9.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.12
22.14
21.78
17.51
Operating profit
-0.04
1.62
2.78
7.52
OPM
-0.17
5.71
7.69
14.34
Depreciation
-0.94
-0.89
-0.55
-0.61
Interest expense
-0.13
-0.12
-0.1
-0.2
Other income
2.05
2
2.64
2.57
Profit before tax
0.93
2.6
4.77
9.27
Taxes
-0.24
-0.63
-1.58
-3.14
Tax rate
-26.31
-24.19
-33.13
-33.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.68
1.97
3.19
6.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.68
1.97
3.19
6.13
yoy growth (%)
-65.31
-38.05
-47.92
-27.76
NPM
2.86
6.97
8.82
11.68
