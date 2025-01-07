iifl-logo-icon 1
Zenith Fibres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.84
(2.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:28:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

23.93

28.37

36.21

52.46

yoy growth (%)

-15.64

-21.65

-30.98

-17.8

Raw materials

-16.03

-16.85

-21.25

-31.94

As % of sales

66.99

59.41

58.69

60.87

Employee costs

-3.12

-3.61

-4.28

-3.81

As % of sales

13.05

12.72

11.82

7.26

Other costs

-4.81

-6.28

-7.88

-9.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.12

22.14

21.78

17.51

Operating profit

-0.04

1.62

2.78

7.52

OPM

-0.17

5.71

7.69

14.34

Depreciation

-0.94

-0.89

-0.55

-0.61

Interest expense

-0.13

-0.12

-0.1

-0.2

Other income

2.05

2

2.64

2.57

Profit before tax

0.93

2.6

4.77

9.27

Taxes

-0.24

-0.63

-1.58

-3.14

Tax rate

-26.31

-24.19

-33.13

-33.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

1.97

3.19

6.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.68

1.97

3.19

6.13

yoy growth (%)

-65.31

-38.05

-47.92

-27.76

NPM

2.86

6.97

8.82

11.68

